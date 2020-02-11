Despite drawing a blank, Congress can act as the voice-cutter of AAP at various important locations

New Delhi: The results of the elections in Delhi were predicted by many as a foregone conclusion, while the Aam Aadmi party predicted that they would run away with the mandate. But early trends suggest a different picture, with the Bharatiya Janata party closing the gap and reducing the margin of AAP in different seats. In many places with VIP competitions there is a close fight going on.

The BJP in particular is doing well in a few important places where the congress party has deployed its senior and strong candidates, suggesting that a three-person struggle can have a negative effect on AAP’s prospects. Although the congress does not have a single candidate in the lead, many of them represent a serious challenge.

The seats where BJP leads in such competitions are Model Town and Karawal Nagar in North Delhi, Dwarka and Krishna Nagar in East Delhi and Moti Nagar in West Delhi. There are several other seats, including Muslim-dominated seats such as Ballimaran and Okhla, where the BJP defies expectations, suggesting that the congress has acted as a blinker for AAP.

In Ballimaran, AAP is ahead of Imran Hussain, but the margin is very close and the lead is fluctuated between all three parties. In Okhla, BJP candidate Brahma Singh is ahead of Amanatulla Khan of AAP.

Former AAP minister and BJP candidate Kapil Mishra leads in Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP and Akansha Ola of Congress, daughter of Sis Ram Ola, a former cabinet minister in the government of Rajasthan.

In Dwarka, Parduymn Rajput of BJP leads Vinay Mishra of AAP and Adarsh ​​Shastri of Congress, another former AAP leader.

In Moti Magar, Subhas Sachdeva of BJP leads the Shiv Charan Goel of AAP and Ramesh Popli of Congress. In Karawal Nagar, where Arbind Kumar, chairman of the All India Unorganized Workers Congress, delegated, Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP leads Durgesh Pathak of AAP.

Krishna Nagar is another constituency where the congress could ultimately influence the outlook of AAP, in line with early trends. Veteran leader Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia is in the fight against Congress and Dr. Jil Goyal of BJP leads Walia and SK Bagga of AAP. Walia is a former minister and a quadruple legislator.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.