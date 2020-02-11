Despite confrontation with CAA, BJP leads AAP routes in 7 East Delhi seats in areas around Shaheen Bagh

The changes made to the law by the central government led by the BJP have been under strong criticism from certain departments since last year due to their “discriminatory nature”.

Voters stand in line at Shaheen Bagh to vote for Delhi elections

New Delhi: Even after the nearly two-month protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), early trends suggest that the Bharatiya Janata party is at the forefront of the demonstration site. The changes made to the law by the central government led by the BJP have been under strong criticism from certain departments since last year due to their “discriminatory nature”.

Contrary to expectations, AAP currently lags behind in seven of the 15 East Delhi seats, while BJP leads the way in Kondli, Rohtas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Ghonda, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar. However, the AAP leads the Okhla constituency.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicenter of the anti-CAA uprising where more than 55 days have been performed. Shaheen Bagh falls in the Okhla constituency and is an area dominated by minorities. With the election campaign polarized with debate around Shaheen Bagh, the center of mass protests has become a flash point between AAP, BJP and Congress.

Prior to the elections, incidents of armed men also brought the spotlight back to Shaheen Bagh. After the Delhi elections, the electoral committee had identified five Shaheen Bagh polling stations as very sensitive.

Several other BJP leaders had made controversial comments about Shaheen Bagh during the election campaign.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.