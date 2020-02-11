Desperate search for a 6-year-old girl who disappeared outside her home in South Carolina. The Independent
Faye Swetlik went missing on Monday, hundreds have registered
The missing children’s poster for Faye Swetlik
(
Cayce Department of Public Safety
)
Hundreds of police are looking for a 6-year-old girl from South Carolina who has been missing since Monday.
More than 250 police officers have tried to find Faye Swetlik. First class was last seen at 3.45 pm after she got out of the school bus and played outside her home in Cayce, a city outside of Columbia, South Carolina.
WIS News 10 reported that the girl’s family went missing around 17:00 on Monday.
Authorities said they were planning to go from door to door to find the child. The FBI has also become involved in the search.
