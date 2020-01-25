Designing a tire without punching

Illustration of a tireless structure showing the shear layer. Credit: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Some golf carts and lawnmowers already use airless tires and at least one large tire company produces non-tire tires, but we still have a long way to go before any vehicle that comes out of the assembly line. Finding a design that balances the force without punching with the flexibility required for a comfortable, vibration-free ride like conventional tires is the key.

To address some of the issues, researchers at the University of Illinois focused on one component of the tire – the shear layer, which is just below the sole.

“The shear layer is where you get the biggest bang for your buck from design perspective. You have more freedom to explore new and unique design configurations,” said Kai James, assistant professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at U of EGO.

James and I Yeshern Maharaj, a graduate student at U, used design optimization, a computer algorithm, to find a variety of structural shapes for the shear layer of a non-pneumatic tire.

They had a computer simulation that modeled the elastic response in the shear layer. The simulation calculates the material’s ability to stretch and rotate.

“We were looking for a high level of shear – that is, how much pressure the material can take under pressure – but we want hardness in the axial direction,” James said.

These physical pressures do not resemble the aging or aging of the tire, but rather the internal pressure and pressure – essentially how much pressure the material exerts on itself.

“Beyond a certain level of stress, the material is going to fail,” James said. “So we incorporate stress constraints, ensuring that no matter what the design happens to be, the stress does not exceed the design material limit.

“There are also bending constraints. If you have a narrow, slender member, say a wedge within the element, there is compression that could be bent. We have ways to predict mathematically what level of force is going to cause bending in the structure depending on how you meet each of the design requirements – bending, stress, stiffness, shear and any combination of these – will lead to a different design. “

Kai James. Credit: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

The target is a tire design that can withstand pressure, but is also tire-resistant to provide a ride that doesn’t feel like you’re driving a steel tire.

James explained how, as computer simulation works to find the best model, it eliminates structural shapes that are not optimal. It starts with a computer simulated block of bulk from which the tire will be made. Because a solid block does not have much elasticity, the material is virtually cut off, leaving room for flexibility.

“If you punch holes in the material until it’s something like a chessboard pattern, with half the material, you’ll also have half the original stiffness,” he said. “Now, if you make a much more complex pattern, you can adjust the stiffness.”

Obviously, in a sequel from a block of material to a thin, lacy pattern, the number of possible designs is infinite, but it is not realistic to test each design. And, it is important to note that the algorithm does not end with the deterioration of a single, optimal design.

“Search algorithms have clever ways to strategically search the design space so you can end up trying out as few different designs as possible,” said James. “Then, as you test the designs, gradually, each new design is an improvement over the previous one and finally, a design that is almost optimal.”

James said modeling the computer in a structure like this, or any physical system, has levels of complexity coded in the model – a higher-precision model with higher fidelity is more expensive.

“From a computational standpoint, we generally talk about the time it takes to run the analysis on high-powered computers,” James said.

Future analysis will require an industry or research partner.

The study, “Optimizing the Metal Topology of Non-Pneumatic Tires with Pressure and Bend Limitations,” writes Yeshern Maharaj and Kai James. Posted on International journal for numerical methods in engineering.

