Desi fans respond to Pakistan’s comical run-out against India in U-19 World Cup with brutal memes

Their dream of seeing Pakistan win a World Cup match against India once again shattered in million after the Under-19 Men in Blue captain of Priyam Garg played the team of Rohail Nazir in all departments in a one-sided semi-final affair in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

The mighty victory brought the defending champion India a step beyond a fifth U-19 World Cup title.

India chased a 172/10 score from Pakistan and comfortably beat the arch rivals by reaching the goal by saving nearly 15 overs. They did this by keeping all their wickets intact while Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena choked a partnership of 176 runs.

Jaiswal concluded things in MS Dhoni style with a huge six that also brought its century.

While India drove in their pursuit, the batatsmen of Pakistan were in for a high-quality bowling attack led by a 5-member of Sushant Mishra.

Worse still, the batter from Pakistan were involved in a comedy of errors when both batters ended up at the end of the non-attacker when Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 31st.

Opposite the ball was Qasim Akram, who crumbled one of Bishnoi’s deliveries and opened the field for a single. Pakistani skipper Rohail Nazir, who initially showed an interest in a run, immediately changed his mind. As a result, both batsmen scribbled toward the end of the non-striker.

Indian wicket keeper Dhruv Jurel did the stumps at the end of the striker and repetitions showed that Nazir had first ground his bat at the end of the bowler. Akram had to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

The flattering photos and videos that came out of the incident only rubbed salt in the wounds of the camp in Pakistan.

A moment to forget for Pakistan ‍♂️ # U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/q6f9jfYT71

– Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 5 February 2020

(Scroll to 1:28)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPyVUPjckpU (/ embed)

Desi fans back in India were not in the mood to let go of the opportunity and they responded to the comic run-out with brutal memes and comments.

If someone asks you what consistency is .. !! Show this photo !! # INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/7bifFYCsG1

– Decent Boii (@_decent_boii) 4 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/zoUVtXE3ZW

– Suren (@Smart__Suren) February 5, 2020

Well, it’s a competition under 19. So now there are fewer than 19 version Pak fans: pic.twitter.com/aoR3SyBuoO

– Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) 4 February 2020

Indians watch Pakistan under the 19 team walk among the wickets #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Ynuoh6GDoV

– SwatKat (@ swatic12) 4 February 2020

If running out is an art, Pakistan is a picasso of it …. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Kd83imidLj

– Myrights (@Khelkabaddii) February 4, 2020

#IndvsPak # U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/F8uK0aIY57

– Sagar (@sagarcasm) 4 February 2020

Pakistan even struggles against India in a World Cup match under 19. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/foW5ku3LHn

– Sagar (@sagarcasm) 4 February 2020

Pak senior team looks at Pak junior team being defeated by India in a World Cup. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/V2sC2vGMqk

– Sagar (@sagarcasm) 4 February 2020

Not long ago in 2019, the senior Indian team had registered their seventh victory over the arch rivals in a World Cup match. This time, however, the depressed fans from Pakistan did not stop anything and beat their team with equally brutal but hilarious memes.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.