Desert Hot Springs city council unanimously approved a salary increase for the mayor and council members, the first increase since 2002.

The vote took place at the town council meeting on Tuesday evening.

Three residents expressed their opinions on the order in public comments. All were in favor of an increase, citing the lack of an increase in the past 18 years.

“… I think it’s just crazy that 18 years later, the mayor and the council are paid what you are. And the reason why it bothers me is because it implies that it is a city that doesn’t matter. It means that we have voters and residents who don’t care. And it means we don’t have real problems and real achievements and that’s not true in this city. And it’s thanks to the council that the city is getting in better shape, “a resident said in public comments.

According to city staff, the rates selected reflect the average of elected officials from the Coachella Valley.

Compensation Survey – Coachella Valley Cities (Courtesy of the City of Desert Hot Springs)

The order increases the mayor’s basic monthly salary from $ 650 to $ 1,429.68. Board members’ monthly base salary increased from $ 550 to $ 1,111.62.

Council members talked about ensuring that city staff received a raise before council received one.

“When I ran last year and when I was elected, one of my priorities was to ensure that our staff were fully reimbursed for all their efforts over the years of the Great Recession when we had to cut wages and also had a fully staffed city police force. We achieved these goals, “said council member Gary Gardner.

The ordinance will come into force 30 days after its second reading by the municipal council.

