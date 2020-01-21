DeSantis appoints Parkland to the Florida Board of Education

Parkland, Fla. – The parent of a student who was killed shooting at Parkland School in 2018 was bugged for a seat on the Florida Board of Education.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he has appointed Ryan Petty to the position.

Petty’s daughter Alaina was one of 14 students and three faculty members who were killed in mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

The appointment is not a complete surprise given his efforts to improve school safety after the shootings.

Petty was inducted into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School public safety commission, which provided a detailed analysis of the missteps before, during, and after the shootout by school district officials and law enforcement officers.

He unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Broward County School Board in 2018.

The appointment requires confirmation from the Florida Senate.

