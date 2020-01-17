Dershowitz, Starr on Trump's Impeachment Legal Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump’s lawyers include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent lawyer who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton, a person familiar with the matter.

The team also includes Pam Bondi, the former Attorney General of Florida and an ally of Trump.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak in the file.

Dershowitz confirmed his role in a series of tweets on Friday, saying he would “present oral arguments in the Senate process to address constitutional arguments against impeachment and impeachment.”

“While Professor Dershowitz is impartial about the Constitution – opposed President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and voted for Hillary Clinton – he believes the issues at stake are at the heart of our permanent constitution,” he said in another tweet.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are expected to play the leading roles on the defense team. Other members include Jane Raskin, who was part of the President’s Legal Department during Specialist Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation, and Robert Ray, who was also part of the Whitewater investigation.

Trump has been charged with abuse of power and congressional obstruction, putting pressure on Ukraine to investigate democratic rivals, withholding security measures, and hindering the subsequent congressional investigation.

The U.S. Senate opened the trial on Thursday, and senators were sworn in as juries. The process will continue on Tuesday.

The president insists he didn’t do anything wrong, and he dismissed Thursday’s White House trial again: “It’s absolutely partisan. It is a joke. “

An acquittal is expected in the Republican-controlled Senate. However, new revelations about Trump’s actions against Ukraine are piling up.

The Government Accountability Office said Thursday that the White House violated federal law by denying security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with enemy Russia.

At the same time, an accused employee of Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, handed over new documents to the prosecutor that link the president to Giuliani’s shadow foreign policy.

Developments again put pressure on the senators to call in more witnesses to the trial, a major issue that remains to be resolved. The White House has instructed officials not to comply with congressional subpoenas requesting witnesses or other information.

