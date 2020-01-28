Presidential recall defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz said Tuesday that if he disapproves of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo berating a journalist, “if he can help bring peace to the Middle East, I would forgive his rudeness towards a journalist. “

The comments come after President Donald Trump’s remarks during the unveiling of the Middle East plan on Tuesday, where the president hailed Pompeo’s behavior towards a National Public Radio reporter as “very impressive” and having done “good work on it” as Dershowitz patted Pompeo on the back. NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly said Friday that Pompeo had shouted obscenities at her and demanded that she prove that she could find Ukraine on an unmarked map after her interview displeased her.

When CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin asked him why he patted Pompeo at the time, Dershowitz replied, “Because I like Mike Pomepo’s views on the Middle East.”

Dershowitz first seemed to criticize Pompeo’s actions and Trump’s implicit approval, before attributing his own gesture to Pompeo’s political position.

“I deeply disapprove of the way he would have treated a journalist, I don’t think journalists should be treated that way, and I don’t think presidents should say it’s a good thing to treat a journalist that way “, he said. “We are all tempted to do it, but I like Mike Pompeo’s point of view on the Middle East and that is what I support.”

When Toobin questioned when Dershowitz patted Pompeo on the back while Trump congratulated the Secretary of State for attacking the reporter, the lawyer replied, “I think you are reading too much.”

While Dershowitz originally said, “I patted him on the back a dozen times when we talked about the Middle East, so that’s what my goal was to encourage,” he then suggested that the gesture aimed to support Pompeo in response to criticism. about his behavior towards Kelly.

“If he is attacked and criticized, I want to show my support because he is a great secretary of state and he has done great things for the peace process and in the Middle East,” said Dershowitz. “And if he can help bring peace to the Middle East, I will forgive him for his rudeness towards a journalist.”

The State Department has escalated the incident since Kelly first discussed it publicly. On Monday, the department removed another NPR reporter from the press pool covering Pompeo’s upcoming trip to the UK, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and has yet to explain or defend the decision very unusual.