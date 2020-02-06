Derrick Rose is unlikely to leave the Detroit Pistons

Photo: USA today

According to Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic, Derrick Rose will most likely stay with the Detroit Pistons after close of trading.

“And then there’s Derrick Rose. A source who knew the situation of Rose downplayed the idea that he would be on the move, which is strange considering that he is helping every competitor and is likely to generate a decent profit in return could (a source said the Pistons want a first round).

The 31-year-old former MVP is the sixth man in Detroit with an average of 18.5 points and 5.8 assists, and his contract ($ 7.6 million next season last year of the deal) is extremely tasty, ” report Amick and Hollinger.

Rose averages 18.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists this season.

NBA closing blog blog update with @johnhollinger: On Dallas’ quest for a wing and where he led it, including the perspective of Mav’s owner Mark Cuban from a previous chat; Lakers v Clippers for some of the same nameshttps: //t.co/Yo3AaDmjJa

