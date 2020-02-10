Dern wins supporting actress Oscar for ‘Marriage Story’

LOS ANGELES, California. – Laura Dern’s turn as a steel divorce lawyer in ‘Marriage Story’ made the case with Oscar jury members, who completed her award ceremony for best supporting actress honors.

Dern’s victory Sunday came nearly three decades after her first Academy Award nomination, a lead actress bid in 1992 for “Rambling Rose”. She received a supportive actress nod in 2015 for “Wild” and has earned Emmy and a wealth of critics over the years.

“Some say never meet your heroes. I say if you are truly blessed, you get them as your parents, “an emotional Dern said as he accepted the trophy. “I share this with my acting legends, my heroes, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You have a game. I love you.”

Dern also paid tribute to the “Marriage Story” filmmaker Noah Baumbach. His film about the end of a marriage is about love and breaking home and family and, hopefully, for everyone “in the name of the planet,” Dern said.

Reflecting Dern’s broad respect, her “Marriage Story” awards ranged from the regular Oscars and British Academy awards to laurels from critics, and ensured an Independent Spirit awards musical tribute Saturday. The multifaceted actress was also featured in ‘Little Women’ last year and anchored family life as Marmee for the film that won six Oscar bids, and has proven her commercial chops with the ‘Jurassic’ franchise.

Dern comes from a Hollywood family with pedigree: Bruce Dern is a double nominated Oscar (“Coming Home”, “Nebraska”), and Ladd played her mother in “Rambling Rose” and earned her own Oscar nomination for actress. Laura Dern started to act as a child and in the mid-1980s he switched from small roles to content-oriented, attentive work with “Mask”, “Smooth Talk” and “Blue Velvet”.

In an Associated Press interview a week before the Oscars, Dern said her roots helped her cope with the whirlwind of prizes.

“I am really lucky at times when I was raised by actors and acted since I was 11,” and to know how uncertain the industry can be, she said. “You stay detached and enjoy the gift of working with people you love and … remembering what it’s really about.”

But there is something to be said for the “other nice staff who are dreamy and nice,” she added.

Dern’s co-nominees were Kathy Bates for “Richard Jewell”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women” and Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.” In a year particularly scarce in color nominees, critics missed opportunities in the category with the omission of Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers” and Zhao Shuzhen for “The Farewell.”

