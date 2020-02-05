D’Eriq King very aware of the expectations for him here in Miami

When former Houston quarterback Eriq King decided to join the Miami Hurricanes, expectations were high. The Pistolero 5’11 has a unique ability to play and score points on the board. King alone was responsible for 50 affected during the 2018 campaign.

King made a red shirt after playing four games in the 2019 season and finally chose to transfer. The Hurricanes, after a 6-7 season that ended on a three-game losing streak, may not have been the best place back then. In other words, until Rhett Lashlee is hired.

“He was at SMU when I was in Houston,” King told reporters Wednesday afternoon at a press conference on National Signing Day. “Same look at the offensive he ran and I think I was in good shape for his attack.

It was not only the offense, however. The Miami players pushed King hard and that was just as important to him. The players on the team put him at ease and he said it helped Manny Diaz and the Hurricanes get his talents.

And the city sold itself to the native of Houston, Texas, who responded with a sly smile about what had impressed him on the University of Miami campus.

“Everything. This is Miami,” said King.

But King is going to have to prove that he can still be the same guy in a power five conference to a solid fan base that set high standards for him and the Hurricanes in 2020. And he’s only got one year to go. do as a fifth year senior.

“I know the history of this program and I know where it has been. I know Coach Diaz and everyone is trying to get him back to where he has been, “said King. “So, for me, I have a year left and I’m here to win as many games as possible. My ultimate goal is to go 12-0 this year and wherever it leads, this is where it leads. “So I’m going to do everything I can and do everything to help my teammates and everyone in the program reach the ultimate size.”

Quincy Roche, a Temple transfer graduate who was the AAC defensive player of the year last season after a sack of 13 and 19 tackles for the loss season, played against King during their time in the same conference.

Photo by Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

“One of the most dynamic players I have ever faced,” said Roche. “His ability to run the ball is second to none. While we can still run, he can still throw the ball, so he’s really a dynamic player … I’m pretty happy not to have to play against him. ”

King and Roche will be in action for the first time as Miami Hurricanes when they open their spring training on February 29.