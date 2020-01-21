Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sport

Quarterback D’Eriq King finally made it official and announced his decision to move from Houston to go to school and play soccer at the University of Miami.

King announced it on Monday with a Twitter post:

There was much evidence that this would be the result when King announced his decision to transfer at all. It was generally reported that he was going to Miami. But on Sunday King made it clear that he was still talking to other schools and had made no decision.

Now there is no doubt.

And Miami Hurricanes fans should be excited. King was a Dark Horse Heisman candidate before the 2019 season and did 50 touchdowns in 2018. Then, after four games last season, he took a red shirt.

The hurricanes should be electric on the offensive in 2020.