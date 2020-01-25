New York Yankees legend and newly elected Hall of Famer Derek Jeter “Immediate Satisfaction” is one reason why we don’t see many black baseball players.

“I think you know the younger generation – and let me finish before anyone judges me,” said Jeter. “I think you like instant gratification.”

The lack of black baseball players has been a topic of discussion about major league baseball for quite some time. Given the increasing number of black players in the NBA and the NFL, it is strange for some that baseball is no longer represented.

“If you see a player playing college basketball, you’ll be in the NBA next year,” said Jeter.

It’s not the same in baseball.

“You see someone playing college baseball. You disappear for three years.” “I think children don’t want to take the quickest route nowadays, but the quickest one.”

Jeter could have a point here. But something else to consider is the economic barriers to baseball at the youth level. Specialized coaching and skills training cost a lot of money. If you only compare it to basketball, a player can work on his skills and improve himself. The same is not true for baseball.

Not to mention the number of baseball scholarships compared to soccer.

Jeter said Major League Baseball could get more downtown kids to play, but admitted, “We have to do a much better job.”

Another factor worth mentioning is the not so secret race problem of baseball. The influx of Latino players, who have been classified as black in many “unofficial” censuses, often comes into conflict with white teammates and managers.

Young athletes pay attention to these things.

(Photo: Mark Brown / Getty Images)

