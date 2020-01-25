Derek Hough his sister returned after she raised eyebrows with a strange viral video.

Properties of Julianne Hough has been circulating on social media in recent days, with viewers puzzled by its involvement in a demonstration of energy healing in John Amaral which looks a bit like an exorcism.

In the video, taken this week on World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, heard the man Dancing With The Stars release what sounded like an orgasmic scream as the doctor’s hand interacted with his energy chords.

Related: Brooks Laich ‘Things Still Hope to Work’ With Julianne Among Common Couples

This is … quite the scene:

Julianne Hough twitches and scream during energy treatment compared to an exorcism. pic.twitter.com/bUU98SKFEB

– Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2020

After the demo lined up, a clip of Julianne writhing was posted on Instagram with caption:

“Gonna told my kids it was ‘The Exorcist.'”

LOLz!

But the other Hough didn’t laugh. Derek wrote in the comments of the post:

“These things may seem silly and crazy but diving into this understanding of pure energy is a pretty wild experience. Probably early in its time but worth an open mind.”

Remember, Brooks Laich!

Will U try something like that, Perezcious readers? Watch the full demo (below)!

How can we tap into our diligent intelligence? Join us from #EqualityLounge @ # wef20 to learn how to incorporate this mindset, from the inside out: Julianne Hough, Founder and CEO, KinrgyDr. John Amaral, Founder, Leadership of the Body Center

Posted by The Female Quotient on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

(Image by WENN)