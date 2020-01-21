Derek Acorah's wife says the funeral of the most enchanted star has taken place

Derek Acorah’s funeral has taken place (Image: Rex Features)

Derek Acorah’s wife, Gwen, confirmed that the psychic was buried after his death earlier this month.

Gwen told fans that his funeral was held on Monday and that the television medium he loved so much had been buried “surrounded by love.”

She wrote on her official Facebook page: terday Yesterday my wonderful husband went to his final resting place. I would like to thank all the friends and family who came to pay their respects to Derek when he made his last appearance.

‘It was a private matter and his earthly body left this world surrounded by love and affection, although his spirit still lives as strong as ever in the hearts of the thousands who loved him.

‘Thanks once again to everyone who has sent me sympathy cards and messages, and to the close friends who have supported me during all this … you are too numerous to mention individually but you know who you are. Much love to all! Gwen X ‘

She had shared the news that Derek had died earlier this month, after suffering a brief illness, and said to his fans: ‘Bye, my love! I will always miss you! I am devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek passed away after a very brief illness.

Derek was most famous for his work on Most Haunted (Image: PA File)

“Thank you very much to all who have supported me. I can never thank you enough.”

Later, Gwen revealed that Derek had died of pneumonia and sepsis, and told his followers: ‘He was taken very fast. It was the pneumonia that got it in the end.

Developed He developed sepsis and was in intensive care. I am disconsolate for losing it. It’s devastating that he’s gone. “

Most Haunted viewers and their famous friends also paid tribute to the deceased star after his 69-year-old death.





