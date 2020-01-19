Derara: new champion in town

An Ethiopian wave swept across the opposition, winning five of the top six positions (men and women) in the elite group of the full marathon of the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon here on Sunday.

These runners, particularly in the men’s section, not only proved that they were the best in the business, but the top three then set course records.

Derara Hurisa kicked off her country with her victorious debut. Fellow countrymen Ayele Abshero and Birhanu Teshome followed, all with new class schedules. Derara finished with 2: 08.09, while her teammates were only seconds behind, also setting a new trend.

The presence of pacesetters showed how well the athletes had maintained theirs, crossing 10 kilometers in just 58 minutes.

Last year’s champion, Kenyan Cosmas Lagat lost his hopes by retiring from the race before covering less than half the distance (42 km). He was on his way to becoming the second man to win the event for the second consecutive time. In 2007 and 2008, his compatriot Jon Kelai had won the title consecutively and Lagat thought he could defend his title. Unfortunately, he ran out of gas and retired at the 14th kilometer.

After playing the second violin in the 18 kilometer race, it was as if Hurisa had stepped on an internal accelerator after 20 kilometers and remained in the top five, which were practically shoulder to shoulder when crossing the 27th kilometer. The race took a different lap, the first five having covered 30 kilometers. And it was here that the first three runners, all the Ethiopians, talked as they got closer to the finish line, calling the shots.

Four kilometers from the end, Derara took off, two of her compatriots breathing her neck to make it a classic finish.

The same goes for the women’s section, as defending champion Worknesh Alemu withdrew from the race well before the finish, leaving compatriot Amane Beriso the standard bearer. This left Beriso free to make his victorious debut in India’s richest race.

“It was perfect teamwork. We worked well together and talked to each other throughout the race and it paid off, “said champion Derara. “It was obvious that the winner would be one of us, the one who would finish well.”

Among the elite female runners, Beriso won the gold medal, while the Kenyan Rodah Jepkorir spoiled the Ethiopian party, winning the silver and Haven Hailu finished third on a day which seemed intended for a marathon. Beriso crossed the finish line with a time of 2: 24.51.

