Deputy's car broke down in an accident with limited driving news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A driver suspected of being disabled was involved in a serious accident with a Jackson County representative early Sunday morning in Kansas City, MO.

This car and a Jackson County Sheriff’s cruiser were massively damaged in the crash on Southwest Boulevard and Broadway. The allegedly disabled driver and the deputy were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to Sheriff Darryl Forte, the deputy has now been released.

The front end of the deputy’s car appeared at the scene to be completely smashed. The other driver’s car had serious damage to the front and driver’s side.

Forte did not state the specific circumstances of the accident and did not state the substance with which the driver was suspected of being impaired. The crash happened at 2:59 a.m., Forte said.

