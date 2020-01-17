Deputy Sheriff of Georgia arrested and charged with rape, police say

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an assistant to the Georgia Sheriff was arrested for rape after a suspected woman alleged that she had inappropriate contact with her.

MP Kendrick Quick, 38, was arrested on Thursday for one count of rape and one count of violation of the public oath, according to spokeswoman for Sheriff Sgt’s office. Kimberly Lee. The county is located along the Georgia-South Carolina border and is home to the consolidated county-town of Augusta-Richmond County.

The investigation began Wednesday after a suspicious woman reported that he had had inappropriate contact with her while in police custody, a statement from the sheriff’s office said. A joint criminal and internal investigation led to Quick’s arrest, the statement said.

He was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and will have a bail hearing Tuesday, according to Quick’s lawyer.

Quick has been placed on paid administrative leave and will remain on this until an internal affairs investigation is completed, the statement said.

Keith B. Johnson, Quick’s lawyer, said in a statement to CNN that his client “is a loving father and husband who is eager to clear his name of these very serious allegations”. Johnson said that Quick was very transparent during the investigation before he even hired a lawyer.

“He has a proven track record in the public service as a member of the US Navy. Despite these allegations, he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, which is one of the pillars of our criminal justice system, “said Johnson.

Quick has worked for the sheriff’s office since July 2018 and has been assigned to a highway patrol, the statement said.