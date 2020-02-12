Deployment of Facebook dating app in Europe delayed by Irish data protection inspection

Facebook’s new dating app is currently being investigated by the Irish Data Protection Commission.

AFP

updated:February 13, 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Image for display

Facebook said it postponed the European introduction of its new dating app after an inspection of its Dublin office by data protection authorities in Ireland. “It is really important that we get the launch of Facebook Dating right, so we take a little more time to ensure that the product is ready for the European market,” said the technology giant in a statement to AFP after the Irish data protection commission it had revealed had inspected and obtained documents from the office of the company in Dublin.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh. [TagsToTranslate] facebook