‘Depends on results’: stabbed by Exit Polls, is congress warming up to alliance with AAP van Kejriwal?

New Delhi: The future of the congress, which ruled the capital for three terms under Sheila Dikshit, is in a hurry when the exit polls are to be believed, forcing the big old party to reconsider its strategy and possible partnerships.

Sunday, a day after exit polls, Congress probably again limited to a few figures – with the average number of seats as one – the Delhi incharge PC of the party Chacko said, although he was convinced the pollsters were wrong, the possibility of tying with the AAP “depends on the results”.

“It depends on the results. Once the results are known, only we can discuss it. I think the surveys are incorrect. The congress is probably doing better than what surveys predict, “he said.

This was followed by congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who praises Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his development talk. “We have fought these elections with all our strength. In this election, BJP put forward all common agendas, while Kejriwal-ji put forward development agendas. If Kejriwal wins, it will be a victory for the development agendas, “he said.

The congress and AAP share a blow-hot, blow-cold relationship, especially after the parties tried to craft an alliance together several times in the past.

Since the restoration of the Delhi Assembly, which was dissolved in 1991 when it was turned into a trade union area, Congress hit its highest point in 2003. This was the election in which Congress led by Sheila Dikshit fought to return to the power. The party finished first, with a huge margin, with almost 48 percent votes.

The party’s fortune fell slightly in the 2008 elections, when it still managed to reach a respectable 40.31 percent. In 2013, possibly the only time the polls in Delhi were a three-cornered competition, it received 24.6 percent. And his route was signaled in 2015 when it couldn’t even manage double digits, and got zero seats for the first time in Delhi’s history.

From 2015, data has shown that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has grown at the expense of Congress and other smaller parties. The exit polls on Saturday suggested that this process continues so that the congress may have shrunk to irrelevance.

Even in places like Dwarka and Chandni Chowk, where the party decided to place AAP turncoats such as Adarsh ​​Shastri and Alka Lamba, exit polls suggest that it is unlikely that it will bring benefits. It also had the largest number of (55) crorepati candidates. Some had suggested, based on the surprising Congress count in the municipal elections and the 22 percent vote (which was much higher than the AAP vote) in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 that Congress was on the rise again. But polls predict that this will not be the case.

Various media reports spoke of dissatisfaction with the way senior congress leaders remained absent during the campaign season. Apart from a handful of meetings in Old Delhi, Jangpura, Sangam Vihar, the brothers and sisters of Gandhi – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi – remained largely absent in the capital.

