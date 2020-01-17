Department of Justice Releases 176 Additional Pages of Mueller Documents to CNN and BuzzFeed

CNN received another 176 pages of interview notes with important witnesses during the investigation of former special advocate Robert Mueller – this time covering interviews with more obscure but well-connected witnesses, as well as with some of the Mueller’s main targets, including George Papadopoulos, Carter Page and Paul Manafort.

This is the fourth time that CNN has obtained documents like these from the Department of Justice regarding the Mueller investigation, in a trial in collaboration with BuzzFeed News.

Previous releases have fleshed out the details that Mueller summarized in his final report regarding the actions of President Donald Trump and his campaign. So far, the memos have revealed, for example, how senior Trump campaigners saw the candidate and other Trump campaigners pushing for the publication of stolen Democratic emails and supported a theory of plot that Ukraine hacked the Democrats in 2016.

The memos, called 302 by the FBI, were typed by agents or prosecutors after questioning each witness. Friday’s release landed with large pieces of memos from redacted witnesses and several pages hidden from the public. The Department of Justice has kept many heavily redacted memos as it continues to publish them this year.

Missing Kushner’s interview notes

Despite a court ruling, the Justice Department retains Mueller’s memos from interviews with the president’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner.

CNN and BuzzFeed have obtained access to thousands of pages of memos from Mueller’s witnesses. A judge ordered news agencies to have access to the same group of documents the Chamber saw, including the Kushner memos, this month.

The Department of Justice could redact and withhold some of these documents under directives from the Freedom of Information Act, so that what the public sees will not necessarily correspond to what the House has read.

But still, on January 2 and Friday evening, the Department of Justice was to deliver as many documents as the House had read as possible under the Access to Official Documents Act.

Kushner was in neither of January’s two lots.

We still don’t know why. CNN and BuzzFeed continue to fight for access to more Mueller investigation documents in court.

FBI memo details oligarch’s conversations with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is mentioned in the latest batch of memos, thanks to an FBI interview with Russian oligarch Petr Aven, perhaps the most influential Russian to help the Mueller investigation.

Aven is one of the founders of Alfa Bank, the largest private bank in Russia, and has close relationships with Putin. The FBI memo describes Aven’s interactions with “official 1”. The Mueller report says “official 1 was Putin”.

The Mueller report states that Aven attended “quarterly meetings” with Putin and other powerful oligarchs.

The FBI memo describes a December 2016 meeting between Aven and Putin, where they discussed U.S. sanctions and potentially engaged with members of the Trump transition team to improve relations and end the sanctions. Putin was “skeptical, Aven could succeed” with awareness, Aven told the Mueller team, according to the memos.

Aven said Putin did not mention Russian interference in the US elections during their meeting. U.S. intelligence agencies have said that Putin personally ordered the Russian government’s electoral interference campaign in 2016.

Following early 2017, Putin asked Aven if he had succeeded “in his fight against sanctions,” and Aven said he had not contacted anyone affiliated with Trump’s transition, according to the memo. .

It is unclear why the FBI masked Putin’s name in the memo and called him “Official 1”.

In another note released Friday, an American banker describes two Russian bankers traveling to the United States on a trip sanctioned or authorized by Putin. Banker Bob Foresman told Mueller’s team that the Russian bankers plan to notify Putin of their return.

The FBI interviewed Aven in August 2018. The Mueller report said that Aven had provided information “through a lawyer”, which means that his lawyers had reached some sort of agreement with investigators from Mueller.

Russia “important” for Trump campaign in 2016

Former Trump campaign assistant Papadopoulos told investigators that during a telephone interview with former Trump campaign national co-chair Sam Clovis in March 2016 for a position in the campaign, Clovis a mentioned that Russia would be “ important ” for the campaign.

“Papadopoulos recalled that the subject of Russia had been raised during his telephone call with Clovis, in the context where Clovis had mentioned that Russia would be a very important aspect of the Trump campaign,” the investigators wrote in 2017. Les sentences directly before and after this note are redacted.

Papadopoulos, when he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017 about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government, said that the main foreign policy objective of the Trump campaign was to improve American relations – Russian, according to court records.

Manafort and Hannity, once again

An interview with the office of the special advocate with Manafort in October 2018 highlighted how Manafort followed the moods of the president after his indictment.

The Mueller team had asked former Trump 2016 campaign president – who at that time had been convicted by a jury, pleaded guilty to other crimes and was in prison – text messages between Manafort and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

In a text message in May 2018, Manafort wrote to Hannity: “I am told that DT is pumped”, referring to the president’s reaction to a judge criticizing the Mueller team.

“Manafort’s legal counsel told him that DT was being pumped up,” said the note released on Friday.

“Hannity also served as a point of sale to the public and the White House,” Mueller’s team noted in the October 2018 interview report.

Hannity-Manafort’s texts had already been made public in his court records, but how Mueller’s team took them into account during the investigation and what Manafort said in his private interviews was unknown. Hannity had become a recurring character in interviews with Mueller witnesses. A previously published Manafort interview note cited how Manafort used Hannity as a “return channel” to the president.

Federal government helps former Trump aide return home, gives him a cereal bar

After Papadopoulos was arrested by American marshals, charged and released at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, he was assisted by FBI agents.

Papadopoulos borrowed an agent’s phone and walked away to call his lawyer. The agents then returned some of Papadopoulos’ property, which had been seized the day before. The FBI kept his cell phone and two passports.

The day before, when booking and processing, Papadopoulos “informed the agents that he had lost his wallet and his driving license some time ago and that he had never obtained a new form of identification of the state, “the newspaper noted.

The notes give the most detailed detail step by step when the agents confronted Papadopoulos. Although he was Trump’s foreign policy adviser in 2016, Papadopoulos was one of the lesser-known names when Mueller charged him in 2017.

The agents offered to help Papadopoulos upon his return to Chicago because he had no official ID.

The officers also told him that he was free to make his own travel arrangements since he was no longer in detention.

Papadopoulos opted for the free journey to the airport. Officers drove him from the courthouse to Ronald Reagan National Airport outside Washington. Once arrived, one of the agents used his FBI-issued Samsung device to purchase a United Airlines ticket to Papadopoulos to return to Chicago.

The agents authorized Papadopoulos to temporarily access his passport to gain access to airport security. They then met him in the secure area of ​​the terminal to recover the said passport.

“The agents then provided PAPADOPOULOS with the phone number of his lawyer and a cereal bar for his return to Chicago,” the notes said.

Papadopoulos also left with a business card from one of the agents in case he was questioned by airport security or other authorities about his absence of any form of identification.

Carter Page made PowerPoint presentations and USB sticks for the FBI

Page, who was investigated by Mueller and the FBI for possible collusion with the Russians, appears to have had some of the most unusual interviews with investigators on the high-stakes investigation in Russia.

He has repeatedly met with FBI agents, apparently without a lawyer, according to the notes taken by the agents.

He even – apparently uninvited – even prepared PowerPoint slide presentations and documents on USB sticks. The notes indicate that on one occasion “he spent the night before” preparing the slides.

It is very unusual for a witness to speak at such length to investigators in the absence of a lawyer.

Page was one of four people the FBI opened an investigation in 2016, and someone Mueller was allowed to investigate for collusion with Russia. The page has not been charged with any crime.

His presentations to the FBI contained a lengthy warning that the information may be inaccurate and “subject to change without notice”. He also offered the officers a verbal warning, describing his conversations with them as a “full strip search”.

“Page said that during his public appearances, he only made statements that he knew were factual. However, with the investigating agents, he provides everything, ”noted the investigators in the note to his interview in March 2017.

FBI agents told Page that the Russians may have treated him like a spy

On at least two occasions, FBI agents have discussed with Page whether he is being treated as a source of Russian intelligence agents.

“PAGE referred to it as” in the books “of the Russian intelligence services,” an FBI agent wrote in notes from one of their meetings. Page even interrupted an agent describing how this relationship works to say “he is probably the highest level contact” for the Russians.

At a later meeting, an agent describes on Page how he may have been cultivated by the Russian intelligence as a source for years, and that when he joined the Trump campaign, Russian contacts may have attempted to rekindle the relationship. Page appeared to downplay this possibility, claiming that he had had no recent contacts or any ongoing business relationships involving Russia.

Manafort suspected page was behind GOP platform change

Mueller also investigated a controversial change to the Republican Party platform at the 2016 convention. The report said that Trump campaign officials have blocked a provision calling on the United States to provide deadly weapons to the Ukrainian army for its war against proxies supported by Russia.

The Mueller report said the investigation was unable to establish that the change was made “at the request of candidate Trump or Russia”, appearing to rule out collusion on the platform.

The platform change report section does not say if Manafort was involved. According to new FBI memos obtained by CNN, Page said he was not involved in the change of the Ukrainian language, but “Suspected Manafort may be behind.”

During the convention, suspicion fell on Manafort due to his long career as a consultant for corrupt politicians favorable to the Kremlin in Ukraine. Trump’s campaign aides have also removed language calling on the United States to financially support the new Ukrainian anti-corruption office.

In an interview with NBC News in July 2016, Manafort falsely stated that the Trump campaign had no role in changing the GOP platform. He also stated that he did not find out until after the end of the agreement.

After Trump became president, he approved plans to donate deadly anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

This story has been updated with document details.