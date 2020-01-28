Department of Energy Releases Over 100 Pages of Ukrainian Documents

The US Department of Energy has released a new batch of documents concerning its former secretary Rick Perry and Ukraine.

The public statement released Tuesday evening – originally delivered to the transparency group American Oversight in a trial under the Freedom of Information Act, and then made public by the group – marks the first set of documents as the Department of Energy has made it public and that could flesh out the charge. The allegations against President Donald Trump, as well as possibly providing a window on one of the highest officials in the administration involved in the counterpart of Ukraine apart from Trump himself.

The documents show how the Ministry of Energy pushed for energy reform and even applauded Ukraine for its corruption management in May 2019, when Perry led a delegation to meet the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yet the new set of documents, after the House searched for them and was unable to obtain them and many others, does not cover how – almost immediately after his return to the United States – Trump supplanted this approach by pushing Perry in another direction: working with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and pursuing a different and more specific crackdown on Ukrainian corruption, which could help Trump politically, according to several State Department witnesses who testified before the House.

Evidence related to this later push – of which Perry was a central player, sworn other administration officials – is not included in Tuesday’s press release, which largely covers the documents used to inform Perry before his trip abroad.

The Department of Energy plans to release more documents related to Perry in February and March.

On a page in Perry’s briefing book for Zelensky’s meeting, benign anti-corruption initiatives are mentioned: “The United States and the European Union are ready to work with you to ensure the implementation of change and reform. But you must commit to making difficult choices when it comes to reforming corruption and good governance. “

Perry was in contact with former national security adviser John Bolton, making this release particularly noteworthy given the discussions about Bolton’s possible testimony during the Senate recall trial.

The package includes Perry’s briefing book before his May trip with State Department officials to meet with Zelensky, a trip that played an important role in Trump’s pressure campaign to suspend a meeting with Zelensky in exchange for political help.

The Department of Energy has blocked attempts by House deputies to obtain documents from Perry, saying the request for the documents had “no pretext of fairness.” The White House also prevented former chief of staff Brian McCormack from testifying. These refusals became part of the House’s obstruction of Congressional charges against the President.

Perry left the Department of Energy in early December. He said he plans to leave shortly after the announcement of a whistleblower’s complaint regarding the counterpart in Ukraine.

Prosecution witnesses described Perry as one of the main actors in seeking political help from Ukraine on behalf of Trump.

He took part in the main discussions in which Trump or those who worked for him spoke about Zelensky’s request for political help before the presidents’ call on July 25. He is one of the so-called “Three Amigos”, alongside then-ambassador Kurt Volker and American ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who coordinated Trump’s efforts with the ‘Ukraine.

He was said to have been in communication with Giuliani very early on regarding Trump’s political wishes in Ukraine, and he developed his own ties to the energy industry with Zelensky. He was also in contact with the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others with whom the House unsuccessfully sought details during the investigation into the removal, according to some witnesses and the Chamber’s findings.

Sondland said in his opening statement to the House (and other witnesses supported by their own testimony): “Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and I have worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukrainian issues under the express direction of the President of the United States. “

Sondland was one of the most damaging witnesses to Trump, specifying the counterpart that Trump was looking for with Ukraine.

While the administration prevented the House from obtaining documents like these, transparency groups and news agencies gradually searched the Ukrainian agencies’ emails and other administrative communications through legal proceedings . The statement was released to the American Oversight group on Tuesday after the Department of Energy agreed to produce the documents requested by the group under the Freedom of Information Act. This is the first of three Energy Department scheduled departures as part of the trial.

This story has been updated with more information about the content of the documents.