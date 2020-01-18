Deontay Wilder takes his retirement vow, according to Tyson Fury's prediction

Deontay Wilder said he would retire from boxing if Tyson Fury kept his promise and eliminated the American heavyweight in the second round of the second leg.

The upcoming fight between the Gypsy King and the bronze bomber is described as one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing, and the anticipation of the clash after the couple’s draw in 2018 is great.

Anger claimed he was planning to take Wilder out in the second round, but Wilder told TMZ Sports that he would consider giving up the sport if that happened.

“That he says he will take me out in the second round is not credible,” said Wilder. “He has pillows as fists, so I can’t see that happen. If he turns me off in the second round, I’ll pull away. I’m done.”

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder recently faced each other in a press conference

(Image: Getty Images)

Wilder also recently replied to Fury’s claims that he masturbated seven times a day to prepare for the fight.

Fury said recently: “I do a lot of things that I haven’t done before.

“I eat five or six meals a day and drink eight liters of water. If it gives me an advantage, I’m willing to give it a try.

“I masturbate seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping on.”

In response to this somewhat unusual training technique, Wilder said: “I mean have fun. Just use the right lotion!

Their fight in 2018 ended in a draw

(Image: Action pictures via Reuters)

“Whatever he says is for entertainment or whatever … have fun! Just use the right lotion. I mean some like thick lotion.”

Fury and Wilder will face off on February 22 at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas. After the controversial point draw at the Staples Center in 2018, a rematch takes place between the two.

Wilder remains undefeated, the only time he has lost a win against Fury.