Deontay Wilder says that Offset was the same as Cardi B Champagne Sprayer

He knows something about beating people.

And Deontay Wilder says compensateis a fist swinging response Cardi B being topped with champagne was absolutely justified.

The rapper was recorded on film Saturday at the Booby Trap on the River strip club in Miami, after his wife was sprayed by an avid club visitor.

“There are no restrictions if you protect the family, do you feel me?” declared the heavyweight king. “There is never a limitation. You spray someone, you spit, you hit; it’s all the same.”

However, it is not really the same if you make the unwise decision to spit on the undefeated WBC champion.

“That is death if you spit on someone. You spit on me – you die,” he warned. “That’s the most disgusting thing you can do to a person.”

Regarding the person who sprayed Cardi, Deontay claims they got what was coming.

“That’s out of pocket. You’re being knocked out,” he said. “Who wants to be sprayed by the champagne unless you all turn up together and you understand what is going to happen? But if you get it out of hand and it comes over you, then that shit gets sticky, it stinks, and you have to still occur? “

“I would probably have been the same way,” he admitted. “I would not have jumped off and done the Superman … but he would have had something that came to him.”

The Bronze Bomber, who has knocked out or knocked out someone who once stepped in with him, has even given Offset lessons.

“Of course, if he is willing to learn, I am willing to teach,” he said. “Everyone wants to know how someone should be eliminated – preach!”

Wilder is less than three weeks away from his long-awaited rematch with Tyson Fury, the only opponent he did not defeat, after their controversial shared decision in December 2018.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

Best celebrities of the week

Instagram

Cardi B shares photos of 15-year-old Cardi with piercings and ‘mustache’