Denver faces Phoenix after Jokic’s 30:21 game

Denver Nuggets (36-16, third in the Western Conference) against Phoenix Suns (21-31, 12th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Phoenix Suns after Nikola Jokics 30-point performance with 21 rebounds in the 98-95 victory of the Nuggets against jazz.

The suns are 12-22 in the conference game. Phoenix is ​​fourth in the Western Conference with 14.2 Fast Break Points per game, led by Devin Booker with an average of 4.2.

The nuggets are 23-8 against opponents of the Western Conference. Denver is 33-11 if it scores more than 100 points.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two teams between 113 and 111 on December 23. Jamal Murray scored 28 points to help Denver win.

TOP PERFORMER: Booker leads the Suns with 26.9 points per game and an average of 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. averaged 22.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for Phoenix in the last 10 games, while shooting 46.1 percent.

Murray ranked second on the Nuggets with an average of 1.7 points and 3 points, scoring 18 points per game and shooting 33.2 percent from a distance. Jokic scored an average of 25.3 points and collected 12 rebounds while shooting 52.6 percent in the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Suns: 3-7, average 109.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.5 steals and five blocks per game, while 47.2 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents averaged 111.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game, while 45.5 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents shot an average of 107.8 points at 46.1 percent.

INJURIES: Suns: Ty Jerome: day after day (calf), Tyler Johnson: day after day (calf), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Dario Saric: day after day (ankle), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

Nuggets: Jordan McRae: day after day (ankle), Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Bol Bol: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: Out (right ankle), Paul Millsap: day after day (bruise on the left knee ), Jerami Grant: day by day (ankle), Will Barton: day by day (knee).

___

The Associated Press made this story with the technology and data of