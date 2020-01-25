Denise Richards made his followers wild on Thursday by sharing photos from his reunion with Wild Things co-star and pool partner, Neve Campbell!

Drop Dead Gorgeous actress took over Instagram to share a picture of her and the Scream star from an event about a month ago where they signed autographs for fans.

Although the two actresses have not seen each other since the film premiere, Denise says that “they took us where we left off (you know what I mean) reminiscing about our time filming and shared stories about our children. “

Related: Brandi Glanville Responds To Lesbian Relationship Relationships With Denise

The 48-year-old said Neve was “as grounded and humble as I remember” adding:

“One of the things I love about movies and tv shows is that I have worked on over the years as we continue on other projects, re-crossing our paths and inspiring to reconnect.”

So sweet! Let’s hope they get some laps for the birth of the season, LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the whole post (below)!

(Photo via Instagram / Columbia Photo)