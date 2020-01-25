WASHINGTON (AP) – In conclusion, the House Democrats on Friday in impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump warned that the president would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervenes to eradicate him before the 2020 election.

“He is who he is,” said MP Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee. He told the senators, who were on the jury, that Trump was reviewing US-Ukraine relations in a way that would benefit Russia so that he could take a political “cheap shot” at Joe Biden, a democratic enemy.

“You can’t leave such a man in office,” said Schiff. “You know it won’t stop … It won’t stop until Congress does something about it.”

The democratic prosecutors ended their presentation shortly before 9 p.m. EST, with a ship in the Senate Well, making a final plea to the Senators to ensure that witnesses are called to testify.

“Give America a fair trial,” said Schiff. “It is worth it.”

Trump is brought to justice in the Senate after Parliament charged him last month. He accused him of abusing his position by asking Ukraine for a politically motivated investigation into biden and other matters while withholding military aid from a US ally at war with Russia. In a second impeachment case, he is accused of hindering Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify in the subsequent House investigation.

When the Democrats ended their third day in front of the skeptical Republican senators, Trump’s legal team was preparing to begin his defense, which was expected on Saturday. Trump, who watched the audience outside the Senate, complained about the schedule in a tweet, saying, “Looks like my lawyers are forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said: “We will refute and refute and we will put forward a positive case tomorrow.”

Republicans adequately defend Trump’s actions and see impeachment as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in his re-election campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and an acquittal is considered likely.

Earlier in the week, the senators would make a critical decision about the Democrats’ demands to hear statements from the best Trump advisers, including incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, who has refused, before the House of Representatives to appear. It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

“This has to end,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., A Trump confidant.

Chaired by Justice Minister John Roberts, the session opened on Friday with a broad and passionate argument by Democrats that Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine was not an isolated case, but part of a pattern of “destructive behavior” that is now threatening the cornerstones of American democracy ,

Schiff told the senators that Trump had repeatedly shown that he was willing to put his personal political interests ahead of those of the country he vowed to protect.

The evidence showed, he said, that Trump was opposing the advice of his own national security apparatus to pursue “crazy” theories about Ukraine put forward by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, resulting in “a hellish Russian intelligence coup” that Vladimir Putin put on US costs benefited.

This was not simply a foreign policy argument, Schiff argued, but a disgrace of longstanding American values ​​for Trump to use an ally – in this case Ukraine, a struggling democracy that Russian troops face – for the investigation he was aiming for before 2020.

When the house started investigating its actions, Democrats said Trump was clearly blocking the probe. Even President Richard Nixon at the time, they argued, understood better the need to meet Congress requirements in some of its supervisory requirements.

Schiff said that uncontrolled Trump, who insists that he has done nothing wrong, will once again seek to influence foreign elections.

Schiff was based on historical figures, from the founding fathers to the late GOP senator John McCain and the fictional Atticus Finch.

“Maybe next time it will be you,” he said, pointing to one senator after the other. “Do you think for a moment that he won’t ask you to be examined if he thinks it’s in his interest?”

However, the senators seem to be as divided as the nation. The Democrats are ready to vote for the President’s conviction, and the Republicans are about to be acquitted.

The impeachment process is scheduled against the backdrop of the 2020 elections, as voters assess Trump’s presidency and candidacy for a second term. Four senators, who are democratic presidential candidates, sit as juries apart from the election campaign.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate would convict and be removed from office is slightly higher than the likelihood that it would not be 45% to 40% , However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to act as witnesses at the trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

Trump is the third president in American history to face impeachment. Neither Andrew Johnson in 1868 nor Bill Clinton in 1999 were removed from the Senate. Nixon left office before a vote in the House of Representatives that would likely accuse him.

Parliament reviewed the Trump case after a government whistleblower complained about his call to Ukraine in July 2019. The house relied on statements by current and former national security officials and diplomats, many of whom contradicted White House instructions, not to appear.

The evidence presented in the house investigation has shown that Trump, together with Giuliani, has been investigating Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and has sought to investigate a debunked theory that Ukraine used in the US election 2016 disturbed.

It is a story that many in the President’s camp are still pushing forward. Giuliani insisted on Friday when he appeared on Fox & Friends to provide evidence of his new podcast.

