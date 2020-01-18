Dems flashes before the Iowa Senate hearing in the early states

Newton, Iowa – When a winter storm broke out over Iowa, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign team struggled with the question of whether a town hall that was planned in the old Maytag headquarters should be scrapped.

There was more than just weather in play when the Massachusetts Senator’s campaign monitored the forecast and called on the expected attendees to measure their willingness to face the snow and the whipping wind. For the Democratic presidential candidate, the event was probably one of her last opportunities to make a personal call to voters in Iowa before February 3. So it went on as planned.

Warren, along with Sens. Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, will soon be jailed in the Senate for impeachment against President Donald Trump. With the test plan in the air this weekend is likely the last full weekend of the campaign for these candidates before the kick-off caucus.

As a result, their campaigns have sought to make the most of their time in Iowa and other states with early voting, and they have been considering ways to stay on the radar of voters during the Washington process. This also gives their 2020 rivals outside the Senate an opportunity to take advantage.

Klobuchar is at the forefront of polls and fundraisers and needs a strong performance in Iowa to catapult her campaign into the next round of primaries. She insisted that the demands of the Senate process would not harm her candidacy.

“I’m balancing,” said Klobuchar on Saturday after speaking in an educational unions forum. She also said the weather wouldn’t stop her from launching a campaign this crucial weekend: “I found a way to get here. I did not drive the snowmobile, but I did arrive here. “

But privately, the clash of the process and the caucus has raised concern among campaign advisers, who have the prospect that their chiefs are trapped in the Senate as silent jurors, just as Iowa voters take a final look at the candidates.

The full schedule for the Senate trial is uncertain and it is possible that the trial will be completed before the trial. Campaigns, however, require candidates to attend the Senate session Tuesday through Saturday the following week and five or six days the following week. The fourth Democratic Senator still in the race is Michael Bennet from Colorado.

Well-funded candidates like Warren and Sanders are considering putting private planes on hold in Washington so that they can quickly fly to Iowa for late-night events after the trial is over. Sanders has already scheduled 8pm. Rally in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Campaign surrogates plan to flag events during the week where candidates can appear via livestream video. Warren’s team consists of representatives from Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts and Katie Porter from California, and Julian Castro, the former Obama apartment secretary who canceled the presidential race this month.

Still, the Senate’s schedule has increased pressure on candidates to make the most of their last free weekend. Warren had three events with influential interest groups on Saturday. Klobuchar was headlining three town halls in eastern Iowa. Sanders campaigned in New Hampshire, the next state on the main calendar, before returning to Iowa on Monday.

The trial against the Senate has further unsettled the political climate in Iowa, where the democratic race remains extremely narrow. Recent surveys show that Warren, Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, are in a virtual tie with Klobuchar behind.

Biden and Buttigieg will largely keep the state to themselves after the impeachment proceedings begin. Biden and Buttigieg are not in the Senate and currently have no other position.

Biden has scheduled four of the next five days of events in Iowa. Buttigieg plans to be in the state almost every day, with a particular focus on smaller towns in Iowa, which are rarely seen by his top rivals.

Last week Buttigieg traveled through northwest Iowa, where the Democrats are outnumbered by the Democrats, but the minority party still has active district party organizations. At minus degrees, he attracted 100 people in Algona, about 5,400 inhabitants. It was his second visit to the city where no other candidate polling more than 1 percent advertised a campaign.

On Thursday he met about as many in Emmetsburg, where only Biden had been before, and twice as many in Arnold’s Park, a popular summer vacation spot in the lake area where only Sanders had previously stopped.

While these areas are less populous than the larger cities in Iowa, delegates are still available who could make the difference on Caucus Night in a close race. The Associated Press will name the winner of the Iowa caucus based on the number of state delegate equivalents that candidates receive on the caucus night.

Associate press writers Thomas Beaumont from Emmetsburg, Iowa and Bill Barrow from West Des Moines, Iowa contributed to this report.

