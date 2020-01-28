National policy

Democrat Elizabeth Markowitz will face Republican Gary Gates in a Texas election on Tuesday, which may provide insight into the political environment in the state’s suburbs.

Markowitz, an educator, and Gates, a businessman, are seeking to fill the seat of Texas House District 28. Republican John Zerwas left his post in September to join the University of Texas System as executive vice-chancellor for health matters.

Polling stations close at 7 p.m. CT.

Markowitz won the most votes in the November 5, 2019 special election with 39.05%, and Gates won the second highest number with 28.46%. State law requires a majority vote to avoid runoff.

In 2016, Fort Bend County, which is home to the entire District of House, voted for the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with 51.7% of the vote. The general state of Texas voted for Trump with 52.5% of the vote.

The race was the focus of national and national Democrats, who hope a victory in the district could help build momentum before the November elections. Republicans currently control a majority in the Texas House of Representatives.

Former 2020 presidential candidate and Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke campaigned for Markowitz. O’Rourke tweeted last week: “The first critical election of 2020 is now taking place in Fort Bend, TX. The victory of Elizabeth Markowitz means we can win the state house and be the team to defeat Trump in Texas. “