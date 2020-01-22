Democrats rave about industrial Iowa to prove they can beat Trump

MOUNTAIN PLEASANT, Iowa – Since their surprising defeat against President Donald Trump in 2016, Democrats have struggled to regain their territory, which the party has supported for a long time before suddenly switching to the Republicans. Your answer could be from voters like Martie Boyd.

The 71-year-old retiree is a lifelong Republican who supported Donald Trump in 2016, but says she won’t do it again. Even better for Democrats, she lives in Danville, a tiny town in Des Moines County, one of 31 counties in Iowa that supported Barack Obama in 2012 before moving to Trump.

“I wish I hadn’t wasted my vote,” Boyd said Tuesday after seeing Pete Buttigieg speak at Iowa Wesleyan University.

While Buttigieg was camping all over Southeast Iowa, voters like Boyd were in the foreground. He and his fellow Democratic candidates hope to not only persuade them to win the upcoming Iowa gatherings, but to prove to voters in the following states that they have the unique ability to win in places that range from Democratic Obama to Republican Have passed.

“I meet not only fellow Democrats who have worked hard for this day, but also independents who cannot wait for this day and much of what I call future ex-Republicans who are more than welcome to join us,” Buttigieg said in Iowa Wesleyan.

Iowa is home to more counties that moved from Obama to Trump than any other state. Last month alone, the White House hopefuls made more than a dozen stops in these counties to prove that they are serious about defeating Trump.

“Number 1 in the minds of the Caucus-Goers is who is the best candidate for Trump. Campaigns in these counties that have moved from Obama to Trump are a great way to show that you are that candidate,” said Jeff Link, who advised Obama’s successful 2008 Iowa campaign.

The vast majority of these counties are located in eastern Iowa and follow a pattern that focuses on the upper midwest, including southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin, and northwest Illinois. These regions either include once flourishing industrial rivers or those whose economies were fed by and depend on them.

In Iowa, they hug the Mississippi River, which begins north of Dubuque County, and snake south to include once rugged industrial river junctions where the large-scale equipment that fueled the economy has shrunk with the population. According to Norm Sterzenbach, an experienced Iowa strategist who advises the state of Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar’s campaign in the state, the resulting concern was a major reason for the partisan shift.

“In some of these districts, the population is changing, the population is shrinking, manufacturing is losing, the income gap between workers, managers and executives is growing frustrated and in search of change,” he said.

Part of the problem, according to Sterzenbach, is that the party took many of these democratic ancestors for granted. “As Democrats, we haven’t done a great job of delivering our message to these voters in a way that shows that we understand what they’re going through,” he said.

Buttigieg wanted to achieve exactly that with his last Iowa campaign swing. which focused entirely on the 2nd congressional district of the state. Ten of Iowa’s 31 pivot counties are grouped together in the district, and there are two options for campaign candidates in the region: The second district accounts for a little less than a sixth of the total delegates awarded on Caucus Night.

Democratic state representative Dave Loebsack, who supports Buttigieg and introduced him across Iowa this week, noted the potential general election benefit of the 2nd district election campaign, where Democrats have a registration advantage of 20,000 voters. He argued that visiting these struggling cities during the election campaign, which receives disproportionately much more attention than a general election campaign, can put some Democrats back in the center with Trump votes.

“This is part of the state, just like parts of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, where a number of Democrats, far too many, were dissatisfied and voted for Trump,” said Loebsack. “And I think there is a chance of getting some of them back.”

Beyond Buttigieg, rivals Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have also flown through these districts in the past few weeks.

Klobuchar spent part of the weekend in Clinton County, where he supported Obama by almost 23 percentage points and Trump supported 5 points. She praised the county as a place for Democrats to “catch up,” and stressed that Democrats “must focus on an optimistic economic agenda for the country.”

Given the potential swing voters, Klobuchar also downplayed the political differences between the two parties.

“If you look at this choice, for some people who may not be doing everything we’ve said, it’s a patriotism check, a decency check, a value check,” she said.

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.