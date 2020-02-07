Democrats prepare for the New Hampshire debate as the urgency increases

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The seven strongest presidential candidates from the Democratic Party are preparing for what could be the most serious clash in the debate stage of the 2020 primary season, while candidates are trying to survive the glove of the upcoming matches.

The field was shaken and reformed earlier this week by chaotic Iowa caucuses, and Friday’s debate in New Hampshire – four days before the state’s primary state – offers new opportunities and risks for the shrinking pool of hopeful White House.

Two candidates, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor of the Midwest, Pete Buttigieg, go into the night when the top goals that have come from Iowa are essentially right for the leadership. Those who follow after the first game – including former vice president Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar – have an urgent need to show strength.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang are fighting to prove that they are part of the conversation.

The rapidly evolving dynamic means that the candidates have a very real incentive to mix it with their Democratic rivals at 8 p.m. debate organized by ABC. They may not get another chance.

“This is when voters are eager to show candidates that they can compare and contrast, but also to show that they succeed in winning,” said Democratic strategist Lily Adams, who worked on the failed presidential president of Kamala Harris in 2020 in California. campaign. “Expect it to get more feisty.”

Indeed, it was a debate at the same stage in New Hampshire four years ago on the Republican side that the then New Jersey government, Chris Christie, destroyed the presidential ambitions of Florida Senator Marco Rubio with a well-timed downturn. Rubio has never recovered, making it easier for Donald Trump to become the presidential candidate of his party.

The stakes are particularly high this week for Biden, who has been the leader in almost every one of the previous seven debates, but left Iowa in a distant fourth place. Although reporting irregularities has curbed the impact of the Iowa competition, Biden’s weak supporters rattled that encouraged him to take an aggressive tack on Friday night.

One of Biden’s more prominent New Hampshire financiers, Democratic agent Jim Demers, said this is the time to fight.

“People want to see the fire, they want to fight and they want to see the differences,” he said.

So that there was no doubt about his intentions, Biden took a decidedly more aggressive tone with his rivals in the days prior to Friday’s debate, as he had largely avoided direct attacks on other Democrats in the past year. But on Wednesday in New Hampshire, former vice president Sanders and Buttigieg went by name and wondered if they could beat Trump.

On Sanders, Biden seized the status of the Vermont senator as a self-described democratic socialist. And on Buttigieg he beat the inexperience of the 38-year-old former mayor.

Biden also admitted the obvious – that his finish in Iowa was overwhelming at best. He called it a “underbelly” before embracing the underdog role: “This is not the first time in my life that I was beaten.”

The field of seven people also emphasizes the evolution of the Democrat nomination battle in 2020, which began with more than two dozen candidates and has effectively been reduced to a handful of prominent contenders.

There are clear dividing lines based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on the podium, Yang, is an ethnic minority.

Two African Americans and the only Latino candidate were forced out of the race before voting began. The only black competitor still in the race, former Massachusetts Government Deval Patrick, did not pass the fundraising or fundraising polls to qualify for the Friday event.

In addition to the battle of Biden, there are several subplots to watch.

The debate is the first since a progressive feud between Sanders and Warren broke out on national television. The Massachusetts senator refused to shake the hand of her New England neighbor and accused him of calling her a liar after the January 14 meeting in Iowa.

The sharp exchange threatened to create a permanent gap in the far left flank of the Democratic Party. Warren has since embraced her gender as a political force, focusing on the successes of female candidates in the Trump era and her own record of beating a male Republican to earn a seat in the Senate.

That said, she emphasized the last days at campaign stops: “We have to unite as a party. We can’t repeat 2016, “she said.

She even points to her vast campaign organization to prove her commitment to party unity, and notes that assistants from rival candidates who are no longer in the race have chosen to work for her.

“I have an open campaign,” Warren said during a Wednesday rally at a community college in Nashua. “An inclusive campaign, a campaign that invites people.”

Still, Warren was willing to attack. Apart from the skirmishes after the debate with Sanders, she used the Buttigieg fundraising practices in earlier meetings.

While Warren and Sanders have renounced rich donors as presidential candidates, Buttigieg and the rest of the field have continued to organize private finance events with large donors, some with connections to Wall Street. In fact, Buttigieg took the unusual step of leaving New Hampshire this week to keep three fundraisers with rich donors in the New York region.

Buttigieg should be attacked Friday night, said Joel Benenson, a debate adviser to Buttigieg last year and a prominent Democratic pollster.

“He must be prepared for the people behind him who are going to punch and try to take away votes,” Benenson said.

“He must be willing to counter and forcefully push back, but convey his message even when he responds,” he added. “If they draw sharp contrasts, he must do the same.”

Associated Press writers Will Weissert in Manchester, N.H. and Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

