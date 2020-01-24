It was 2:30 p.m. ET in the Senate Chamber on Friday when legislators turned to look at a screen and listen to a familiar voice that no one had heard in a long time: the voice of the late Senator John McCain.

The time has come when the House Democrats presenting the case against President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial have called on the Arizona Republican to stress the importance of preserving the strategic alliance between the United States and Ukraine and played a video of the 2008 Republican presidential candidate discussing geopolitical relations between Russia and Ukraine.

In the clip, McCain says of Russian President Vladimir Putin: “I think it makes him very nervous, if there was a success in Ukraine to establish a free and open society and an economic success, which is not the case in Russia “.

The senators seemed genuinely surprised – and some seemed comforted – by McCain’s momentary presence in the room.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, McCain’s best friend and now a close ally of President Trump, watched the ceiling for a while as the clip ended.

When it was over, Graham crossed his hands and returned his gaze to the president of House Intelligence, Adam Schiff, one of the directors of the house presenting the Democrats’ dossier, who had spoken before the clip was broadcast.

Graham told CNN that looking at the ceiling he was overwhelmed by his friend’s “nostalgia”.

“John, the man who said we should do a no-fly zone in Syria, the man who said we shouldn’t leave Iraq. The only voice sometimes to do things that people are tired of, “said Graham.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Schiff described McCain as an “American war hero and statesman who is no stranger to this body,” and reminded senators that the late senator once said in an interview: “We are all Ukrainians” in a program of American-Ukrainian solidarity.

Schiff added: “Sen. McCain said it is a chess game reminiscent of the Cold War and that we must do it and act on it, “adding that” strong bipartisan support for Ukraine reflected what the Senator McCain said it was an opportunity for the United States to undermine Russian influence in Eastern Europe by building, cites, a success in Ukraine. “

House Democrats argued during the impeachment trial that the President’s actions toward Ukraine – and in particular, his pressure to investigate the family of his political rival, the former vice – President Joe Biden during a July 25 phone call with the President of Ukraine – have compromised the vital relationship between the United States and Ukraine. The Democrats are now on their third and last day to present arguments for the removal and sentencing to the Senate trial.

McCain died in 2018 at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer. He left a powerful legacy in the Senate and his death met with a wave of grief and praise for his life on both sides of the aisle.