Democrats of the Red State Won't Rule Out Possibility of Freeing Trump

Democrats in the states that President Donald Trump adopted in 2016 do not rule out voting for the charges against him in his impeachment trial, giving the White House hope of a possible bipartisan opposition to his conviction as he prepares for his re-election.

Several key Democrats, including Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Doug Jones of Alabama, have left open the possibility that they could acquit Trump on one of two charges – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In addition, Democrats are watching Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a freshman from Arizona, who repeatedly refused to discuss his thoughts during the trial.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will face bipartisan support for his conviction, with GOP senators like Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins all silent on their intentions. But for some Democrats in the Red State, they face equally difficult calculations, coming from ridings where Trump is more popular, even if their constituents believe that Trump’s conduct with Ukraine is worthy of his dismissal. .

After the first two days of the defense team’s arguments, Manchin praised the president’s lawyers, telling CNN after the two sessions that they had done “good work” to make their arguments, saying that they ” made me think of things. “

While senators say they are still undecided, it is expected inside the Capitol that one or more of these Democrats could perhaps defect, even divide their votes, vote to condemn for abuse of power and acquit for obstruction at Congress. This is similar to the split votes cast by first-year Democratic representative Jared Golden of Maine on the impeachment orders in the House.

Asked Tuesday whether Democrats argued that Trump obstructed Congress, Manchin said, “I still assess that.”

In a video released Tuesday, Jones said he was more comfortable with the first indictment – abuse of office – rather than the second – obstruction in Congress.

“I look forward to hearing from the heads of the House on some of the questions that have been raised by counsel for the President regarding article II,” said Jones.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer suggested he would not whip colleagues in the final vote on whether to sentence the president – but said the caucus is united in his request to hear witnesses , including former national security adviser John Bolton.

“Everyone will make their own decisions,” Schumer told CNN when asked if he would push his caucus to vote the party line on conviction. “But we have a great unity in our caucus.”

As the impeachment trial moves into a new phase on Wednesday, when senators can question both parties, these undecided Democrats say the prosecution and defense responses will prove crucial in determining their votes.

Another senator ready for re-election to a state Trump has worn – Gary Peters from Michigan – said he would wait until questions were asked before making a decision on how to vote.

“It’s not the opening presentations that tend to be the most important,” said Peters. “These are usually the questions and how they answer, how they are answered.”

For Republicans running for re-election, the math is also tricky: they must avoid angering Trump supporters in their states while addressing more moderate voters who might believe the President has abused his office by prompting Ukraine to investigate its political rivals.

Collins and other Republicans like Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Martha McSally of Arizona are all faced with tough deals in the fall and tough choices ahead. Republican senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who will also be targeted by Democrats, told CNN he was ready to acquit Trump, while McSally showed no signs that she was ready to defect.

Others are more cautious.

“I will continue to be impartial and take this very seriously,” said Gardner on Tuesday.

But for the Democrats to regain control of the Senate, they will have to overthrow at least three seats and win the White House, while protecting Peters and Jones. In 2016, Trump barely made it to Michigan but swept Alabama by more than 27 points.

Republican groups are already trying to turn impeachment into a problem that will help them overthrow the House and keep the Senate. America First Policies, a pro-Trump super PAC, ran anti-impeachment announcements against Jones and started pressuring Peters with an announcement in the Grand Rapids media market on Tuesday morning.

Peters said calls to his office are “fairly evenly distributed” on the charge and has yet to make his decision.

“I have questions,” said Peters. “I will listen very carefully. I have a notebook full of notes.”

Asked about her point of view, Sinema did not answer questions, an assistant having asked a question at her office. A Sinema spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Prior to final vote, Jones, Manchin and other Democrats in the Red State are pressuring to hear new first-hand witnesses who have not testified, including Bolton and Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney .

“They are chatting with their constituents, many of whom support President Trump, trying to hear from all the witnesses and examine all the documents before deciding how they will vote,” said Jonathan Kott, former Manchin senior advisor to the Democrats. the red state. .

In the past few days, the potential revelations described in Bolton’s manuscript have rocked these Democrats.

Tuesday afternoon, while listening to the defense, Manchin battled the urge to sleep – until he heard the name Bolton. It had been a week since an indictment had been going on often late at night and Trump’s personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, had the names of the FISA warrants, the Steele case, and Peter Strzok checked, walking away from the people and issues at the heart of the Ukrainian scandal.

But Sekulow went on to mention Bolton, who claims in a book to come that he has first-hand evidence of Trump’s decision to withhold nearly $ 400 million in aid to war-torn Ukraine in order to make pressure on his leader to announce an investigation that sullies his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Sekulow argued that even if Bolton’s allegations were true, they did not describe impenetrable conduct and have read statements from the Trump administration denying their validity.

Manchin straightened up, put his reading glasses back on and noted something.

However, Manchin has not yet said how he would vote.

“I really think the 16 hour question period will be very enlightening,” Manchin told CNN.