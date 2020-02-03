Democrats link Trump to Nixon while they lay an accusation case to rest

House Democrats closed their case against Donald Trump with pleas to Republican senators to vote to remove the president for an “insidious” and “unprecedented” cover-up of his attempts to “cheat” an election.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, had the last word on his side and warned senators that “Donald Trump has betrayed his oath to defend the constitution”. Minutes before, fellow accusation manager Val Demings summarized the case of the Democrats by saying that Mr. Trump and some of his assistants “used the powers of the presidency” in a way that allowed him to “hijack the instruments of our government.” to serve his own personal interests “.

She referred to his telephone conversation on July 25 with the new president of Ukraine, asking him to “do us a favor” and suggested Volodymyr Zelensky investigate American top democrats immediately after discussing a US $ 391 million military aid package that Mr. Zelensky reckoned the government in his impasse with Russia.

Ms. Demings criticized Mr. Trump for bypassing national security and foreign policy career officials – and his own appointed officials – by setting up a shadow policy process led by former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Where other high commanders relied on their government advisers, she said the true motives of Mr. Trump – to ensure the announcement of probes from former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats while the 2020 election cycle began – were clear in his instructions to assistants at the time they asked something about Ukraine: “Talk to Rudy.”

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, instead endorsing Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

Mindful of their audience – all senate democrats should vote to condemn and remove Mr. Trump, accompanied by 20 republicans – the house managers talked about former President Richard Nixon forced to be forced by GOP senators who were tired of Watergate scandal, while also citing Abraham Lincoln, a Republican president.

“There are so many lies that you can take and now there are one too many,” GOP senator Barry Goldwater once told Nixon.

Congressman Jason Crow read that quote aloud Monday morning in the final argument of the Democrats.

GOP senators stood with Nixon for years, Crow said, because he was “a popular conservative president and his base was with him, so did she.”

In an attempt to paint Mr. Trump as a modern Nixon, Mr. Crow asked as he finished his part of the closing presentation: “How many lies can we take? When will one be too many?”

In the city, the president seemed to follow the procedure.

“Where is the whistleblower? Where is the second whistleblower? Where is the informant?” Trump tweeted around the time that Schiff dropped the case of the Democrats. “Why did the corrupt politician Schiff make my conversation with the Ukrainian president? Why didn’t Parliament do its job?”

In a television interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump used his favorite terms for all his investigations: “Witch hunt” and “hoax.”

“I see the hatred … They don’t care about honesty, they don’t care about lying. You look at the lies, you look at the reports that were made so falsely,” said Mr. Trump, referring to home- democrats. “The level of hypocrisy. So I’m not sure if they can do it, to be honest. I think they just want to win, and it doesn’t matter how they win.”

It is expected that Mr. Trump will be acquitted when the Senate votes late on Wednesday afternoon on two accusation articles – one for abuse of power and another constraining congress. No GOP senators have said or indicated that they intend to vote for the removal of a president whose approval rating among Republican voters remains around 80 percent – or higher in some public opinion polls.

Republican politicians have called the case of the Democrats “flawed,” while others, such as retiring Senator Lamar Alexander, claim that Mr. Trump has acted improperly. Mr. Trump’s legal team claims that the whole process means that future presidents are now being deposed more often.

Ken Starr, one of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, led the closing argument on Monday and said to the president’s legal team: “We are ready to vote.”

“They have the power,” he said about house democrats. “But that doesn’t mean that anything is allowed.”

He begged senators to ask themselves before they voted on Wednesday to see whether the House Democrats “rushed to judge” and put together a bad case during their investigation.

“Has the House won the overwhelming consensus of the American people?” Mr. Starr said that senator lawyers should ask themselves, and noted that “not one” GOP senator “was influenced” by the House managers’ case.

Mr. Trump would prefer acquittal votes, with some Democrats voting to release him on one or both charges. A handful of senate democrats said they were considering voting with the president’s party.

“I think this door of indescribable whatever has been opened,” GOP senator Joni Ernst told Bloomberg News this weekend. “Joe Biden has to be very careful what he asks, because, you know, we could have a situation where, if it were ever to be President Biden, people immediately said the day after he was elected,” Well, we’re going to him to blame. “

.