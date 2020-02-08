Democrats keen after the uneven launch of the election season in 2020

CONCORD, N.H. – For Democrats, this was a moment to start reducing three years of accumulated fears. Instead, the launch of the presidential primary in 2020 has deeply troubled the party and made President Donald Trump happy about the chaos.

Party leaders are keen on embarrassing technical problems that have spoiled last week’s CAOWs in Iowa, as well as lower-than-expected emergence in the leading state. Front runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are confronted with questions about their long-term political viability, while some supporters of the two leading women who have remained in the race – Sens. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota – raise the alarm about what they see as persistent sexism.

“It’s a difficult start,” says Laura Keeler, a 35-year-old from Concord, New Hampshire.

Indeed, it is far from the 2020 launching platform that most Democrats had in mind because they eagerly anticipated their chance of engaging Trump. The turbulent start of this election year has also crystallized the challenges facing Democrats in attempting to take on a formidable challenge for an established operator supported by an energetic and united Republican party and strengthened by a rising economy.

“We can shoot ourselves in the foot,” warned Jim Hodges, a former South Carolina governor who supports former vice president Joe Biden in the 2020 race. Hodges is one of those predicting that Sanders, a senator in Vermont who is a self-described democratic socialist would be a weak candidate for general elections.

With one primary game completed and the second scheduled for Tuesday in New Hampshire, a sort of sorting of the Democratic field has begun.

Although the Associated Press was unable to declare a winner in last Monday’s CAOWs in Iowa, Sanders and Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, came in an effective draw.

Biden, the old national leader, finished a far fourth in Iowa. He is now faced with a money crisis, a staff shake and an impending challenge from billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The former mayor of New York City does not compete in the early states, but spends hundreds of millions of dollars on later games.

In between is Warren, who finished third in Iowa and is struggling for an outbreak. Some Democrats claim that she was abandoned early and suggest that sexism is at stake.

“We’re going to decide after a night in which she was third, and a strong third, we’re going to decide that there are four candidates left, one of whom finished fourth and one didn’t even run in Iowa,” said Christina Reynolds, vice president of communication on Emily’s List. “Unfortunately, it is not surprising, as it unfortunately happened far too much in this campaign.”

Even with technical problems and delayed results, Iowa Sanders and Buttigieg seem to have rewarded an outburst of speed on the way to New Hampshire. However, both are confronted with questions about their viability.

Some party leaders regard Sanders privately as a risky candidate in swing-states, and for candidates for House and Senate in places such as Colorado and Arizona. Sanders is attuned to this concern and has focused on a call for party unity in recent weeks.

Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in the 38 race, has made a compelling reason for changing generations, but there are questions about his experience and his appeal to minority voters who are the backbone of the Democratic Party. He struggled in Friday’s debate when he was challenged to detain black people from South Bend, where he was mayor for eight years. It is the highest electoral office he has held.

New Hampshire is the next chance for Sanders and Buttigieg to project strength. Expectations are particularly high for Sanders, who won the state in 2016 by more than 20 percentage points over Hillary Clinton, the final nominee. Sanders struggled in the later, more diverse states, and has been looking for voters and community leaders in those places in the last four years hoping to prevent a repeat.

The fame of Iowa and New Hampshire has long been criticized by democrats who claim that two small and mostly white states set the tone for the nomination competition. That criticism rose after this week’s failed caucus. But no democrat is the nominee without winning at least one of the first two states since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden almost admits that he will have to follow the same path if he wants to be the nominee. After a disappointing fourth place in Iowa, Biden said in Friday’s debate that he also expects to get a hit in New Hampshire.

After the Iowa debacle, the Bloomberg team announced plans to double the $ 300 million it has already spent on television advertising, and campaign strategists say they expect Biden to crater in the coming weeks.

“I don’t think, frankly, anyone who has not won either of these two states, except Mike, will remain the candidate,” said Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg campaign manager.

Bloomberg is looking for Biden donors – for support, not for money – as well as moderate legislators who are concerned that Sanders or another liberal are jeopardizing their home seats in shanty towns. In the past week, the Bloomberg team announced approval of the New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who was also chased by Biden, and Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens. Both turned over Republican held seats in 2018.

The striking advertising releases from Bloomberg have caught the attention of Trump, who is following the Democratic race closely. According to assistants, the president regularly asks advisers about the strengths and weaknesses of his potential opponents.

For now he enjoys what he sees as a deeply flawed democratic field and a political field that seems to be changing to his advantage. Although he will be re-elected as a deposed president, the congressional investigation and trial have only strengthened his grip on the GOP and have done nothing to harm his overall approval of the voters.

The economy, which can be a stronghold or an anchor for a president, continues to grow. A Friday employment report showed that more than 225,000 jobs had been created in January.

Trump continues to be taunted by most Democrats, and many in the party believed that they would go to the election year that contempt for Trump would be an important motivator for his voters. Nevertheless, the caucuses in Iowa showed no sign of increased enthusiasm.

Iowa officials predicted that the turnout would compete with 2008 when Obama and Hillary Clinton competed with each other and 238,000 people were on the move in the Democratic competition. The last 2020 record: 176,000.

“That’s a disappointment and I think we could probably all have worked better by bringing our supporters out,” Sanders said. He has argued that his popularity with young people could mitigate voter turnout in a matchup against Trump.

Democratic New Hampshire officials predict a large turnout in Tuesday’s primary, which can also serve as a moment for a frightened party to press the reset button after a ragged start to the election year.

“People understand how important it is to get this right,” said Maria Cardona, a member of the rules and statutes committee of the Democratic National Commission.

Associated Press writer Michael Casey in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

