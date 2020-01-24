Senators will soon begin to see Adam Schiff in their sleep.

The House’s chief accused has put relentless pressure on the handful of Republican jurors who are considering a vote to call a witness and delay the acquittal that President Donald Trump expects from his impeachment trial.

As the last day of his efforts to build a devastating affair approaches, the indefatigable Californian Democrat deploys all the tricks in the prosecutor’s arsenal as he weaves the story of an exhausted presidency hour after hour.

Schiff became emotional Thursday night as he implored Republican senators to turn against their president, arguing that America would be “lost” if the truth about Trump’s conduct in Ukraine did not come to light.

“You know you cannot trust this president to do what is right for this country. You can trust that he will do what is right for Donald Trump. He will do it now. He already has. He will do so for the next few months. He will do so in elections if he is authorized to do so, “said Schiff.

After Friday, Schiff will cede the scene to Trump’s lawyers, who plan to argue that the president has done nothing wrong in his relations with Ukraine and that the Democratic accusation of having abused his power has not no constitutional significance.

As long as the Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell does not lose the votes of four of his members, he can block a Democratic effort to prolong the trial by summoning witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton and the acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

That leaves Schiff, like a lawyer who chooses the most impressionable members of a jury in a hearing drama, forever working on the senators of the swing state subjected to difficult races by the unpopularity of Trump and the Republicans. uncomfortable with their leader’s refusal to explore new testimony and evidence.

Schiff appeals to their sense of constitutional duty and to those who dream of a unique place in history. He plays on the sense of personal importance of the Senate, suggesting it as the only place wise enough to try the case.

The former prosecutor also pleads with senators to be more jealous of their own power, warning that Trump’s obstruction tactics are robbing Congress of its prestige and role.

“If the Senate allows the President to get away with such obstruction, it will affect the Senate’s power of subpoena and control as much as the House,” said Schiff.

Playing a video of officials shocking House hearings after Twitter intimidating Trump over their testimony, Schiff seems to appeal in particular to the humanity of senators.

“If they could show courage, we can too,” he told them at one point.

As a fellow politician, he also discussed a future scenario in which Trump was rampant and threatened the integrity of the republic itself, and they had to explain to voters why they had done nothing to stop him.

“What answer will we give if we do not pursue the truth now and leave it hidden until it is too late to examine … the deep question of the president’s guilt or innocence?”, A asked Schiff on Tuesday.

GOP attempts to undermine Schiff’s offensive

Most of the senators in the spotlight spent days dodging journalists as their dilemma deepened. Only McConnell may know how the numbers look. Democrats can only hope.

“Schiff had such power in his speech that he almost forced them to watch and listen to it. And pretty much all of the Republicans’ eyes were on Mr. Schiff. So it was a powerful interpretation, “said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday, but admitted he was also in the dark.

“Am I sure we will have these four Republicans? Absolutely not,” said the New York Democrat. “Am I sure we will not absolutely get these four Republicans? Certainly not.”

There were new signs Thursday of a behind-the-scenes GOP effort to outsmart Schiff’s gambit. CNN has reported that GOP senators warn that a subpoena could result in an “indefinite” delay in the trial, which few people on the Republican side of the aisle have the slightest desire to accept.

Friday night, after the Democrats have finished their pleas, Trump’s legal team will have three days to respond. Then the senators will have time to ask questions from each side. Only then will the fate of Schiff’s efforts to force the admission of new testimony – effectively expanding the trial, opening new investigations and delaying the final vote – become clear.

One of the reasons why it is difficult to do so is that each senator has unique political circumstances. And all would face the wrath of the President and his fervent base if they voted against Trump’s interests.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, may have more flexibility than his colleagues. It has its own political profile. As a defeated presidential candidate, he may be looking for a place richer in history than a courageous political gesture could bring. He said he wanted to hear what Bolton had to say about Ukrainian capers. But it’s unclear if Romney will stand out from the cold and vote for more witnesses without the support of his colleagues.

Senator Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, faces a more complicated dilemma: he is perhaps the GOP member most likely to lose re-election in a state with an increasingly democratic tendency. Hugging Trump could condemn him, but his chances of upsetting could become even longer if he alienates the president’s base.

Republicans ready to face it will face a different kind of pressure from Trump’s legal team.

Their plight is uncomfortable, in part because the president rejected the strategy that Bill Clinton adopted in his own impeachment trial two decades ago. Then, the president allowed the Allied senators to condemn his behavior while arguing that he did not rise to the level of impenetrable crimes. This president thinks that his conduct was “perfect”.

Trump’s lawyers must therefore thread a needle while giving GOP senators reason to argue frankly that there is no reason to dismiss the president even if they are uncomfortable with his behavior.

“We have lawyers who will propose, when our side of the case disappears, who represent several schools of thought about what is and what is not an impenetrable offense,” said Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow , to journalists. “Our position is that you must always respect fundamental constitutional obligations. And they haven’t. “

An act of balance

Schiff seems to measure the mood of the jurors every minute, sympathizing with them as they endure long repetitive sessions of dense legal arguments – distributed by a member of what they consider an upstart chamber.

“I am not sure that the chief justice is fully aware of the rarity and the extraordinary for the members of the Chamber to be able to attract the attention of senators sitting silently for hours or even minutes, by the way, Schiff said at the start of a day in the Senate court on Thursday. “Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the morning starts every day with the Sergeant-at-Arms warning you that if you don’t, you will be imprisoned.”

Most members of the GOP Senate majority have already made their decision, despite their oath to serve as impartial jurors to examine whether Trump has abused his power in Ukraine.

Several of them took agitated spinners into the room to be absent on Thursday. Rand Paul from Kentucky seemed to scrawl a picture of the US Capitol. But Schiff is targeting senators such as Romney, Gardner, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Susan Collins of Maine. Suspicious of the exam, Murkowski and Collins were seen Thursday taking notes at their desks.

Schiff also speaks to the American people assuming that Trump will be acquitted and that the Democrats will want to run in November by accusing a lay Republican party of having saved a corrupt president.

Schiff and his fellow removal directors are faced with a balance. Go too easy and they will let the target jurors drop out. Come too hard, and they could push them back into McConnell’s welcoming arms.

When House Speaker Jerry Nadler warned in the early hours of Wednesday that senators would vote for “cover-ups” if they did not accept new witnesses, it gave Republicans an excuse for say that the leaders were running hot.

“I considered it very offensive. As someone who listens carefully and works hard to achieve a fair process, I was offended, “said Murkowski on Wednesday, according to one of his aides.

His comment was a reminder of the deeply perilous terrain that Schiff and his team are stepping on.

“You must always show respect for senators. Historically, senators do not like to receive lectures from members of the House of Representatives, “said Timothy Naftali, CNN presidential historian, on Thursday.

But he added, “There are a few who have already reported that they were looking for a reason to say yes to more information.”