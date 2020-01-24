WASHINGTON (AP) – The Democratic House prosecutors, during the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, have shown in detail that he has abused power like no other president in history, based on a “completely wrong” Ukrainian theory put forward by lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been.

On Friday, the Democrats will end their last day of conflict in front of skeptical Republican senators and focus on the second impeachment article that hinders Congress’s investigation.

Trump’s team of lawyers is expected to begin presenting his defense on Saturday. Trump complained in a Friday tweet, saying, “It looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

When the Senate jury went through another long day and night on Thursday, prosecutors outlined the charges. They argued that Trump had misused pre-2020 power for his personal political gain, despite the fact that the top FBI and the nation’s national security officials publicly warned that Ukraine and not Russia were interfering in the 2016 election.

“Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce this totally counterfeit Kremlin-style conspiracy theory,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee that heads the prosecutor’s office, on Thursday.

At the end of the evening, Schiff made an emotional request to the senators to investigate what was at stake when Trump was accused of searching Ukrainian probes for political enemy Joe Biden and Biden’s son while holding the approved military aid as a lever ,

“Right affairs,” he said, quoting Army officer, Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, who testified in the house. “Otherwise we are lost.”

The president is brought to justice in the senate after parliament charged him last month. He accused Trump of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to investigate while holding back the help of a United States ally in the war with neighboring Russia. The second impeachment article accused him of hindering Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify on the house investigation.

Republicans, tired of the long hours of the trial, have adequately defended Trump’s actions and viewed the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in the middle of his re-election campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and acquittal is considered likely.

The Democrats’ challenge is clear: they are trying to convince not only fidgety senators, but an American public that is divided over the Republican president in an election year.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, Democrats argued on Thursday that Trump’s motives were obvious.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to cheat on our elections,” New York House Justice Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler told the senators. He said the nation’s founders were shocked. “The behavior of the president is wrong. It’s illegal. It is dangerous.”

Democrats ridiculed Trump’s claim that he had good reason to put pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden or other political enemies.

Texas MP Sylvia Garcia, a former judge herself, said there was “no evidence, nothing, nada” suggesting that Biden had done something wrong in dealing with Ukraine.

Trump and Giuliani followed up the investigation against Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and looked for debunked theories about which nation was guilty of interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

It is a story that many in the President’s camp are still pushing forward. Giuliani, when appearing on Fox & Friends on Friday, insisted on providing evidence for his new podcast on “Agreements in Ukraine to Prepare for the 2016 Elections for Hillary” Clinton. Giuliani was pressured by one of the television presenters to provide evidence and claimed to have “witnesses” ready to speak about the recording next week.

Democrats seemed to be anticipating the arguments expected by the president’s lawyers in the coming days.

They once showed a video of a younger Lindsey Graham, then a South Carolina congressman and now a Trump-allied GOP senator, arguing during Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1999 that no crime was required to impeach a president be. Trump’s defense team is now arguing that impeachment proceedings against him are invalid because they do not raise suspicions of having committed a specific crime.

The defenders of the president will have their turn on Saturday.

“We will vigorously defend both facts and refute what they said,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow in the constitution.

During their presentations, the Democrats summarized much of the evidence and testimony they had already brought up on television during the hearing about the impeachment process.

Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Said the Democrats made “admirable presentations.” But he said, “There’s just not much new here.”

During the lunch break, Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo. Said it appeared to be a “Groundhog Day in the Senate”.

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, admitted that many senators “really don’t want to be here”.

But Schumer said Schiff outlined a convincing case that many Republicans only hear it for the first time. He said they couldn’t help but stick to his testimony.

Senators were allowed on Thursday to review supplementary statements made by Vice President Mike Pence’s adviser, Jennifer Williams. Jennifer Williams was one of those who had concerns about Trump’s actions. Democrats said the classified certificate strengthened their impeachment procedures. A Williams lawyer declined to comment.

It was difficult for the Democrats to get the room’s attention, but the senators seemed to be taking a closer look at Ship’s dramatically grown testimony.

Most senators, even Republicans, sat at their desks all afternoon, as the rules dictated, and not as many of them yawned or stood to stretch as they had during the past long nights.

To pass the time for the senators, Republican chairman of the Senate Secret Service Committee, Richard Burr of North Carolina, distributed the midday preferences of fidgety spinners, stress balls, and other toys.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. Four senators, who are democratic presidential candidates, sit as juries apart from the election campaign.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate would convict and be removed from office is slightly higher than the likelihood that it would not be 45% to 40% , However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to act as witnesses at the trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

After both cases have been brought up, the senators will ask whether witnesses should be called to testify, which is anything but clear. The Republicans opposed democratic efforts to get Trump’s helpers, including former national security adviser John Bolton and incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify earlier this week. It is likely that a Senate vote is pending next week.

