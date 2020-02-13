Democrats are still looking for candidates to unite them

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democrats are still looking for a presidential leader.

According to AP VoteCast, no candidate who attended the Iowa and New Hampshire competitions has demonstrated unmistakable strength, suggesting that the race will remain fluid with loyalty in flux.

The poll indicates that voters are playing a series of overlapping and clashing impulses and trying to judge who would be most competitive in November against Senator Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden. President Donald Trump.

The survey did not include former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who did not participate in the vote in New Hampshire.

Moderate voters, who formed a majority in New Hampshire, shattered their votes, allowing a young and more liberal coalition to bring Sanders to a scary victory.

But AP VoteCast shows that voters from New Hampshire who fit in with the profile of Biden’s supporters in Iowa are attracted to Klobuchar and, to a lesser extent, Buttigieg – leading them both to strong displays in the state.

AP VoteCast, conducted for the Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago, is a comprehensive survey of more than 3,000 Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire.

The Democratic nomination and the outcome of the 2020 elections will ultimately depend on how an unequal group of voters finds a way to come together.

Klobuchar

After all the debates and town halls, it was usually a last-minute decision to vote for Klobuchar for those in New Hampshire.

A staggering 56% of its supporters said they had made a decision in the days before Tuesday’s primary school. Just like in Iowa, her voters were older than 45 and had a university degree. Most defined themselves ideologically as moderate or conservative.

But her position among these groups seemed to improve from Iowa after her solid debate performance in New Hampshire last week. “If you are tired of the extremes in our politics and the noise and nonsense, you have a home with me,” Klobuchar said.

Yet there were signs that its donors could find out about Buttigieg, while the primary competition is spreading to states where the Klobuchar campaign has limited infrastructure.

A large majority of Klobuchar voters, 80%, said they would also feel comfortable if Buttigieg became the candidate, and 41% identified him as their second choice.

BUTTIGIEG

The Midwesterner enjoys broad support, but not among liberals.

Compared to other top candidates, his donors are more like New Hampshire Democratic voters in general by age and education. He also received slightly higher support in New Hampshire than in Iowa among moderate and conservative voters without a university degree, after that group had given him and Biden similar support a week ago.

But about 8 in 10 Buttigieg supporters identified themselves as moderate or conservative. About three-quarters thought it would be harder for a highly liberal democratic candidate to defeat Trump in November.

Buttigieg supporters have had little experience, no surprise given that the 38-year-old’s time as an elected official consists of two terms as mayor of the fourth largest city in Indiana.

Only a quarter of Buttigieg supporters said it is very important for a democratic candidate to have “the right experience” compared to half of Klobuchar supporters and the majority of supporters from Biden, Warren and Sanders.

Like Klobuchar donors, a large proportion of Buttigieg supporters, 72%, said they would be happy with her as the nominee. But slightly fewer of them, 29%, mentioned her as their second choice.

SANDERS

Four out of ten Sanders voters said they always knew they would support him, evidence of his strong support.

His voters were disproportionately young and very liberal. The majority of them did not obtain a university degree. Sanders was also the top choice of non-white voters and LGBT voters – cohorts who each formed a relatively small proportion of voters.

Sanders supporters think the best way to defeat Trump is by flanking him in the areas of universal health care, free lectures, and other things, rather than paying in the middle. Almost 6 out of 10 said that a highly liberal candidate would make no difference or even help him against Trump.

The majority of New Hampshire Democrats feel differently, with nearly two-thirds that a liberal candidate would engage in a harder fight against Trump.

If Sanders didn’t win the nomination, the majority said they would find Warren or Buttigieg acceptable. But only 33% felt satisfied with a Biden nomination and 48% said that for Klobuchar.

WARREN

Warren saw her overall support decrease from Iowa to New Hampshire, where she received less than 10% of the total votes. But her coalition looked about the same: mainly women and especially graduates. All in all, almost half of her supporters were women with a college education.

A large majority was liberal, including 44% who called themselves ‘very liberal’.

Nearly 6 out of 10 Warren supporters said it is very important that a woman is chosen in their lives – much more compared to other supporters of toppers, including those from Klobuchar.

PRAY

They are older. They are more moderate. They are nostalgic for Barack Obama’s presidency. And in New Hampshire they were a clear minority.

The former vice-president finished fifth and confirmed his claim to the state debate that he would take a “hit.” Biden bets heavily that he will do better in the more racially diverse races in Nevada and South Carolina.

In New Hampshire, around 8 out of 10 Biden backers were 45 or older. About half had a college education.

Compared to donors from other candidates, a larger proportion of Biden’s supporters said that a candidate who would restore the political system as it was before the Trump administration was more important than someone who would fundamentally change Washington.

Nearly two-thirds said it was very important for the Democratic candidate to have “the right experience” and work across the aisle.

AP VoteCast is a US electorate study conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey among 3,111 voters in New Hampshire was conducted for seven days and ended when the polls were closed. The margin of the sampling error for voters is estimated at plus or minus 3.0 percentage points.

