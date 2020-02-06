Democratic party leader calls for a review of the results after the chaos in Iowa

After repeated errors and continuous delays in voting from the Iowa caucus in 2020, a leading Democratic Party official calls for a “recanvass” of the state.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Convention, announced that “enough is enough”, despite the fact that 3 percent of the total count is still missing in the final results of the nation’s first round of voting in the Democratic presidential primary to determine who the The party’s nomination earns against Donald Trump in November.

He said on Twitter: “In the light of the difficulties encountered in implementing the Delegation Selection Plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I call on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately launch a new investigation to state. “

A recanvass usually includes a recount per district of paper votes. Party officials in Iowa are currently reviewing votes and entering them manually after an app failed to upload areas in the first place.

Perez says a recanvass in Iowa would review the worksheets of each caucus site “to ensure accuracy.” The results of each district would be compared with the figures recorded by the state party.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [republican] state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

The New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics during his campaign, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators who were in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy for the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

Mr Perez’s call follows a sharp rise in caucus results in support of Bernie Sanders, who comes closer to Democratic rival Pete Buttiegieg with 97 percent of the votes. , although Mr. Sanders received more than 6,000 votes more than his opponent in the 12-candidate spread, earning the popular vote.

According to CNN, the DNC is concerned about how Iowa has assigned the delegate of the satellite cucucus results – recently introduced, which contributed to Mr. Sanders’ increase.

In a statement, the Iowa Democratic Party Chair pushed Troy Price back to the DNC’s question and said the party owes it to the “thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucus goers to stay focused on collecting and reviewing incoming results.”

He cited party rules that only a campaign can request an audit.

Mr. Price said: “This caucus opened up new opportunities for accessibility that were never before possible – including more than 1500 caucus goers attending satellite caucuses in residential centers for the elderly, mosques and overseas, and the first of their kind in Spanish language and signature sites. This process will only be completed when we honor them. “

A New York Times review of 100 districts found results that are inconsistent with official censuses or missing data complete, and noted that those differences can make a significant difference in the final results if the margins remain paper thin.

Mr. Buttiegieg seemed to call himself the winner after the vote closed, despite no reported results, saying, “Iowa, you shocked the nation because we are triumphant over all indications to New Hampshire.”

During a press conference in New Hampshire on Thursday, Mr. Sanders said that his campaign achieved a “very strong victory” by showing more voters for his campaign.

“From where I come, if you have 6,000 more votes, that’s generally considered the winner,” he said.

The senator leads the first and second coordination votes among caucusgoers, and is currently only three – or 0.1 percent – equivalent votes of the representative behind Mr Buttiegieg.

Sanders attributed his potential victory to “the unprecedented efforts of our campaign,” including 1,700 volunteers and 10,000 shifting services to support the candidate.

“Thousands of volunteers knocked on hundreds of thousands of doors in the cold and snow,” he said on Twitter. “I want to thank every volunteer who participated in that effort.”

.