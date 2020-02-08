Democratic debates: Sanders and Buttigieg collide as front runners days ahead on New Hampshire primary

With days until New Hampshire’s first in the primary nation, the top seven 2020 democrats returned to a debate phase in Manchester, setting their last tone to state voters that they are the best choice to take Donald Trump in November .

The debates organized by ABC News started with a sharp shot between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg – the two clear leaders who came out of the messy Iowa caucuses earlier this week – when Joe Biden, who came in fourth place behind third place Elizabeth Warren , tried to pull both down as he looks for a return after a colossal on Monday.

“If our opponent says that if you don’t go all the way to the edge, it doesn’t count, the politics that say it’s my way or the highway,” said Mr. Buttigieg, who attacked Mr. Sanders because of his alleged refusal to Compromise on political issues.

But Mr. Sanders disagreed with the argument that he is such an ideological purist, and portrayed that difference as a symptom of the class struggle that he sees as a major scourge for America.

He continued: “The way you bring people together is to present an agenda that works for the working people in this country, not the billionaire class.”

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

The night was at stake for the seven candidates on the podium, and Mr. Biden seemed to feel that gravity. Recognizing that he had suffered a severe blow in Iowa, he insisted that he stay in the fight, at least through the South Carolina game. He then went on the offensive against Mr. Sanders and Mr. Buttigieg.

“Imagine that you are going to unite the country, walk into the convention and say,” I have this bill. It’s going to offer everyone health care. I don’t know how much it will cost. We’ll find out later, “” said Mr. Biden about Mr. Sanders’ proposal for medicare for everyone in healthcare, which, according to Vermont’s senator, should replace Obamacare

“How much will it cost? Who will pay it? ‘He asked. “I broke my neck to let Obamacare pass.”

While Mr. Biden also attacked Mr. Buttigieg, it was Senator Amy Klobuchar, hoping for a dark horse victory in New Hampshire on Tuesday, who set up one of the most serious attacks by the mayor of Indiana. Klobuchar made a rare reference to the president’s recently resolved deposition, noting that senators on stage had been involved in that trial, saying they took the issue seriously.

She then attacked Mr. Buttigieg for comments about the campaign track that the process was exhausting.

“What you said, Pete, while you were campaigning through Iowa, since three of us were jury members at the hearing about impeachment, you said it was tiring to watch and you wanted to change the channel and watch cartoons,” she said (He later clarified that he said that Americans were at risk of breaking away from the political process, not that he was not personally interested in those issues)

On policy and substantive issues, candidates have achieved everything from ending private prisons and detention centers, health care reforms, climate change, violence against weapons, the attack on abortion rights in the US and the almost two decades war in the Middle East. East.

But apart from the attacks, the candidates also projected a sense of unity, with Mr Sanders promising that the candidates would unite to take on Mr Trump in November, regardless of who is elected. And they focused on Mr. Trump, even on those substantive issues.

“When we come across Donald Trump, the team trying to take care of millions of people is – the most important thing is that we are the people on the side of those who need health care across the country,” Mrs. Warren said. “That’s who Democrats are.”

But Andrew Yang, the billionaire who has described the crisis in America as a goal, with millions facing the potential of lost jobs due to automation and a run-down technical industry, disputed the issue that Mr. Trump is the problem. The president is only the most prominent symptom of the problems that America faces.

“Donald Trump is not the cause of our problems,” said Mr. Yang, “and it is a mistake to pretend he is.”

Yang was accompanied by Tom Steyer as a relative outsider on the stage, with the billionaire choosing to improve his racing relationships for the night (one that proved controversial among the candidates, who described the issue in varying terms as being a criminal law, for one of economic interests).

“I am the person on this stage who will openly say:” I am for reparations. “Something went wrong … and anyone who thinks that racism is a thing of the past and not a constant problem doesn’t deal with reality,” said Mr. Steyer.

The New Hampshire primary is held on Tuesday evening. Sanders leads aggregate polls in the state with 26.3 percent, followed by Mr. Buttigieg with 21.8 percent, Ms. Warren with 13.3 percent and Klobuchar with 8 percent.

.