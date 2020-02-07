Democratic candidates face critical scrutiny in New Hampshire after Iowa fiasco

Pete Buttigieg’s razor-thin lead over Bernie Sanders, with all the votes now counting in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, lifts an emerging star of a new generation to the top of American politics and plunges him into the New Hampshire presidential primary.

The Caucuses may have been a debacle that threatened Iowa’s status as the first in the nation and exposed the Democrats to ridicule, but they served one of their core functions: identifying emerging candidates, uncovering weakness among leaders, and transforming the Democratic presidency before it races forwarded to the Granite State.

In the debate on Friday evening, four days before the critical start, the clashes between rival campaigns are increasing. Several top-flight candidates face existential moments as President Donald Trump’s big week draws attention to the dangerous path that Democrats must take to limit his term of office.

Mayor Buttigieg, Senator from Vermont, Sanders and the former state of South Bend (Indiana), could continue to preview a left-to-center showdown in the coming months after their narrow goal in Iowa if they keep their momentum and theirs Can expand coalitions.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is attacking both of them after making a comeback in New Hampshire after a poor performance in Iowa to answer questions about his South Carolina firewall and the stamina of a former front-running campaign.

And Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has cut back on ad purchases after receiving no cash boost from third place in the leaderboard, may have no choice but to provoke a protracted clash with Sanders, as her campaign must show that she can win him anywhere to prolong their struggle for the progressives.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire brought its own unique taste to the primary process on Thursday as candidates asked questions about electoral college, the fracking industry, healthcare, climate and taxation policies across the state, including a number of CNN town halls ,

Sanders and Buttigieg both win Iowa

As the race increasingly focuses on New Hampshire, democratic officials are still trying to clean up the messed up voices in Iowa. With 100% of the counties finally reporting, Buttigieg led with 26.2% of the state delegates, which determines who wins the competition. He was one tenth of a percentage point ahead of Sanders, who led the referendum.

Warren came third with 18.0%, before Biden with 15.8%. Minnesota’s senator Amy Klobuchar was fifth with 12.3%.

Democratic candidates have until 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT) on Friday to submit a request for reinterpretation or recount. If there are no claims, a winner can be determined.

The tortured story of the 2020 caucuses, which critics say should withdraw Iowa in the run-up to the nomination process, took another turn on Thursday when National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez called for all votes to be voted again. The state added that a party was in disarray and would only do so if a candidate requested such a move under the rules of the caucuses.

And a CNN analysis shows errors in the count reported by the Iowa Democratic Party.

Perez sought to build confidence in the party’s ability to conduct a busy peak season in CNN’s New Day on Friday morning, and promised that the Democrats will “learn the lessons from Iowa” in the future.

But the top two finishers in Iowa won on Thursday evening, which added to the confusion.

Sanders contested Buttigieg’s earlier claim that he “victorious” left the state of Hawkeye on Monday evening. He claimed to have won the referendum, although Buttigieg has an equivalent to a delegate’s tiny leadership.

“It’s really sad that the Iowa Democratic Party, if I may say so, messed up the counting process so much,” said Sanders at CNN City Hall.

“We ultimately won the referendum with 6,000. You have a realignment process in Iowa, as you know. We won that with 2,500. Ultimately, I suspect Mr. Buttigieg and I will have the same number of delegates to the National Congress, ”said Sanders.

Buttigieg told CNN’s Chris Cuomo at the subsequent town hall that “it was fantastic news to hear that we had won” and congratulated Sanders and his followers on their race.

“We’re in New Hampshire now,” Buttigieg said, aware that the northeast battlefield often shocked the Iowa winners. “New Hampshire is a state that has never been told what to do.”

Push back against bids

Sanders and Buttigieg also responded to the new attacks by Biden, whose Iowa campaign has identified a number of fundamental shortcomings.

The former vice president warned Wednesday that Sander’s Democrats would be harmed because he is a democratic socialist. And he criticized Buttigieg for what he called criticism of President Barack Obama’s presidency, arguing that the 38-year-old lacked the required experience as president.

Buttigieg, the only candidate to exceed expectations in Iowa, has suddenly emerged as a serious threat to Biden’s role as an outstanding centrist in the democratic race.

He accused the former vice president of several sharp reprimands and may have tested lines ahead of Friday’s debate with seven candidates in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“If this argument is about choice and the ability to win, we just had the first choice in the 2020 process. And I think that’s my answer. “Buttigieg said in ABC’s” The View “.

Biden will take an unusual position in the debate. In the pre-season, the former vice president was largely the target of attacks. To prove that his campaign is going to last, and to turn against promising New Hampshire polls, he’s under pressure to create “moments” that could slow Sanders and Buttigieg.

Biden was completely off track on Thursday – a potentially wise choice as he had the opportunity to prepare for the extremely important debate.

The Biden campaign is also hampered by the difficulties in finding funds quickly – the former vice president had $ 9 million in the bank at the end of January. In contrast, Sanders amassed $ 25 million from small donors in the first month of the year alone.

A money crisis could not only hurt Biden if he went to South Carolina – the first state where his popularity among black voters could be really helpful – but could also limit his ability to access the nationwide Super Tuesday area code just a few days later participate.

Sanders suggested how he could react to a broadside of Biden on Friday evening by defending his democratic socialism as an analogy to Scandinavian societies with “wonderful” health and education systems.

“We are proud to speak about the need to create a government that works for everyone, not just a few. And when Trump talks about socialism, the truth is that Trump is also a socialist. His socialism is said to benefit wealthy people like him, ”Sanders told CNN’s Ryan Nobles.

Like Biden, Warren is facing a challenging challenge in New Hampshire. Her swing of late summer is now a memory, she follows Sanders in the race to become the flag bearer of the democratic left wing to Iowa.

She called on supporters outside the area code on Tuesday at a cost of $ 2 million and signaled that like Biden, she could have financial problems.

Warren’s campaign, according to CMAG data, canceled $ 355,000 line items that had been placed in Nevada and South Carolina, the next two competitions after New Hampshire.