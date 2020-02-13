Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign takes a ‘meme’ turn

In an attempt to break through the “extremely social” campaign of US President Donald Trump, democrat candidate Mike Bloomberg has devised a “marketing, communication and advertising” strategy that is in a sense “extreme internet and social in nature” .

Bloomberg, who is currently a candidate in the primaries of the 2020 Democratic Party for the United States presidential election, has taken the Gen Z road to connect with some of the largest meme makers on the internet to make sponsored messages , who will promote the Bloomberg campaign.

Meme 2020, one of the largest meme-crediting industries in the social media world, has its leading strategist as Mick Purzycki, who is also the CEO of Jerry Media, who plays a powerful role behind some of the extremely influential social media accounts.

Recently, the company spread to its affiliates to tap into a number of other influential accounts, to share some sponsored messages, in the form of fake direct messages from Bloomberg where he sees himself as a meme material.

The campaign, sponsored by Bloomberg, already has many successful meme pages with messages on their page.

Starting with, @ Tank.Sinatra, a page that reads: “Humor with a touch of positivity” and more than 2 million followers have posted with the text: “Great job Mike …. (yes, this is really sponsored by Bloomberg).

The post shows, Bloomberg sent a direct message to Tink. Sintara said, “I’ve been waiting so long for my meme that I’ve learned how to make memes in photoshop. What do you think of this?” The message is followed by a meme photo of Bernie Sanders who has recently gained strength.

Another message from @grapejuiceboys showed that Bloomberg sent them a direct message and said, “Can you post an oroginal meme to make me look cool for the upcoming Democatic primary?” To this and to make the conversation look more real, the page responded (apparently): “I don’t think your mood is a little different.” Bloomberg replied, “I have placed Lamborghini doors on the escalade,” the page replied, “What?”

The message read: “I don’t get it ??? (paid by @mikebloomberg).”

A similar post was posted by another influential page with over 14 million followers, who said, “He looks pretty cool (and yes, this is really #sponsored by @mikebloomberg).”

According to the New York Times report, “Mike Bloomberg 2020 has worked with social creators to collaborate with the campaign, including the meme world,” said Sabrina Singh, a senior national spokeswoman for the Bloomberg campaign. She added: “Although a meme strategy is new to presidential politics, we bet it will be an effective part to reach people where they are and to compete with President Trump’s powerful digital operation.”

Earlier, The Daily Beast had reported that the Bloomberg campaign offered nearly Rs 11,000 to social media influencers to create content that Mr. Bloomberg via Tribe, a “brand content content site”, will create social media influencers connecting with brands.

