Demi Lovato’s new tattoo is powerful and symbolic

Demi Lovato is a singer who often appears in the headlines and now reappears in the headlines for getting under the needle of a new tattoo. The singer, who is already synonymous with her body art, went to her Instagram account to reveal that she has been inked once again and that the new design is “incredibly significant” for her. The new art is inspired by her journey through sobriety since her heartbreaking overdose in 2018. The singer, who entered the hospital after an almost fatal overdose, has been talking about her journey towards recovery lately and the new tattoo is simply a symbolic representation of his “spiritual awakening”.

Demi lovato

The new art features an angel and three doves, the Holy Trinity, and sits next to his “warrior” tattoo. He shared a close-up of the artwork and revealed that he had done the tattoo when he was taking a break from social networks. “I recently stayed on social networks preparing for my presentations at the Grammy and Super Bowl, but while I was out of social networks I made this incredibly significant tattoo made by @alessandro_capozzi. Tattooing with him was an experience I had never had before … no idea what I was going to do, I told him about my life and where I was at that time and we created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having, “he mentioned in the caption.

Then he added: “Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3 pure and angelic pigeons (the Holy Trinity) while its inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of its dark wings represented the darkness that I was shedding. Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can’t wait any longer !! Thanks for this special experience ..

While the singer was delighted with her new art, she was also a bit upset because she can’t see her own tattoo. “The only bad thing is that I can’t physically see this amazing work of art because it’s on my back! Haha,” he wrote. Lovato also thanked Scooter Braun for introducing the singer to the tattoo artist. “I also thank @scooterbraun for introducing us! Ps. I still can’t believe what life looks like and it was also cured in an incredible way,” concluded his post.

.