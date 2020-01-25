Demi Lovato's new song, Anyone was 'cry for help' before an overdose

Demi Grammys (Image: FilmMagic

Grammy’s anticipated performance by Demi Lovato will undoubtedly be emotional, since the new song she will sing has a deep meaning for her.

The 27-year-old singer has spoken frankly about the new song Anyone to reveal that it was written and recorded before her almost fatal overdose at her Californian home in 2018.

“I almost listen and listen to these lyrics as a cry for help,” he told Zane Lowe for New Music Daily. ‘And you hear something and think:” How nobody heard this song and thought: Let’s help this girl? “‘

The former child star revealed that she recorded him ‘in a state of mind where he felt he was fine, but clearly he wasn’t.

‘I even listen to it and think,” God, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself, “he continued.

Demi remembered listening to her new music when she finally felt “awake” after recovering in the hospital a week later.

“I remember hearing the songs I had just recorded and thinking: if I ever come back from this, I want to sing this song,” he recalled.

Demi is ready to conquer 2020 (Image: Getty Images North America)

Demi took a heroin overdose and was revived by Narcan, an emergency nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses, or suspected opioid overdoses, before being taken to the hospital.

He said he still has to be cautious to make friends with people who are not “conducive to his journey” of recovery, adding: “You still have to make a decision every time like:” Is he someone with whom I want? “

‘If it is not conducive to your trip where you want to be, there is no reason for them to be nearby. I think I still have that error of judgment.

More: Demi Lovato



‘You learn, throughout your life, red flags (and) things to look for.

‘Unless you have 100 years of experience in life, you will never know immediately who is good for you and who is not. Sometimes they cheat you. “

The Grammys will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020.

MORE: Demi Lovato will perform the US national anthem. UU. In the Super Bowl 2020

MORE: Demi Lovato announces great return performance at the Grammys 2020