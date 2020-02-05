Demi Lovato takes ‘sobriety very seriously’ after Grammy’s return

Demi Lovato is committed to her sobriety (Photo: Rex)

Demi Lovato reportedly surrounds herself with friends and family who support her soberness after a clean lifestyle after her almost fatal overdose in 2018.

The 27-year-old singer made a triumphant comeback at the Grammy, her first performance since the life-threatening incident, and allegedly takes her recovery “very seriously.”

A source told People: “(Demi) takes her sobriety very seriously. Her group of friends lives the same life as now – it’s quiet. She surrounds herself with friends who really care about her and who also help her stay healthy. “

The source added that she “sometimes has trouble finding balance,” but “seems to be very focused on staying healthy.”

In addition to fulfilling the promise she had made herself after her overdose, that her first appearance at the Grammy’s would be, if she had the chance, she also fulfilled a dream she had tweeted about 10 years earlier, to revive the national anthem perform on the Super Bowl.

The source added: “She is excited to make music again and to perform on stage. There could not have been a better way to start the business before 2020.

The comeback performances of Demi include singing the national anthem in the Super Bowl (Photo: Getty Images)

“She has been working on new music in the studio and an album is on its way by the summer.”

Demi performed Everyone, an emotional song she had recorded a few days before the overdose, at the Grammy and admitted that the song was a call for help.

She said to SiriusXM: “I almost listen back and hear these texts as a cry for help. And you listen to it a little and you think a little, how did nobody listen to this song and think, “Let’s help this girl?”

“I took it in a state of mind in which I felt that I was fine, but I was clearly not. I even listen back to it and I kind of like: “Gee, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.”





