Demi Lovato speaks drug overdose, sexuality, Grammy, Super Bowl

Demi Lovato is preparing for a powerful, unreleased single on Sunday Grammy Awards. It is called “Everyone” and she recorded it four days before her drug overdose in 2018.

Sit down with Zane Lowe in front New music daily on “Beats 1” from Apple Music the 27-year-old pop star who almost lost her life two summers ago, started about the downward spiral that led to her long-term hospitalization.

“How did no one listen to this song and think,” Let’s help this girl? “” She said about “Everyone,” Zane said that she was “in a state of mind in which I felt that I was okay, but clearly I was not ” She wished she “could go back in time and help that version of myself.”

“I feel like I was in denial, but then a part of me was sure what I was singing for,” she explained. “I sang this song, and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. And that’s what brings us right now.”

“I remember being in the hospital and listening to this song,” she continued. “It was about a week after I had been in the hospital, and I was finally awake, and I just remembered hearing the songs I just recorded and thinking,” If there is ever a moment when I come out of this , I want to sing this song. “”

“Part of me looked to the future because that’s what I do,” she said. “If I’m having a hard time or going through a difficult time, I look to the future for hope and to change my perspective on things. Especially when I’m going through something difficult, I stop and say,” Why does God make me so? ” And sometimes it makes no sense at the time, but a bit like the song, I recorded it, went through everything and later it made sense, such as, okay, that’s why these lyrics were so emotional when I sang it, because they’re actually so deep sat in my soul as if they were asking for help, that you can really feel it when you listen to it. “

Although music has been “a huge coping mechanism” as well as a great source of hope and healing, Demi says “there is only so much that music can do before you have to take responsibility and you have to take the initiative to get the help you need need it. “

“Of course, when I look back, I can put puzzle pieces together, but it wasn’t conscious. It wasn’t at that time that I could really go back and say,” Okay, I knew it would lead to this. ” I never thought I’d end up where I was, “said the singer, and asked Zane if she was” ready to talk about what happened. “

“I get more and more ready for use as time goes on,” she replied. “I think it took me a long time to get that far, which is a song that is so vulnerable for me on a stage for all my colleagues and colleagues and even people I look up to. That is kind of a nerve racking thing to think about think, but at the same time I am grateful that I have this opportunity to sit here and talk to you and tell a little bit of my story. I think that over time, more and more tell about it. “

Demi said the next issue she plans to release includes “more of the story,” while “Everyone” is more about where she was “right before and immediately after”.

Of the people who helped her recover, she said, “I would say there were more people I didn’t know helped me than people I knew, because I’d already had all those people in my life, I probably wouldn’t have ended up where I did it. So the help I received was from people I had met in new treatment centers or new doctors, new people like those who were really useful and useful for the journey and the life I live today. “

She said she “certainly” cut off friends and environments that she knows aren’t good for her, but noted that it’s still a process. As you meet people and people come into your life, you still have to make a decision such as, “Is this someone I want around?” If it is someone who has a good influence on you and supports the life that you want to live, keep it. But if they are not, if it is not conducive to the journey you want to make, it is not necessary for them to be orphaned in your life. “

Although she is more aware of this need to be selective with whom she lets her into her world, Demi said she thinks she still “has that judgment error. It’s just part of growing up. As people come into your life, while you meet people, you learn your whole life, red flags, things to look for. Unless you are 100 years old with a lot of life experience, you will never immediately know who is good for you and who is not. “

“Sometimes you are fooled,” she added. “Sometimes you get relationships that you think are healthy, and then you realize:” Wow, that wasn’t healthy at all. ” And it is not that you are not aware of it or that you are not aware, it is just that you only realize it later, until they do something or you do something. And it is like: “Oh, this does not work. “I like that kind of thing that keeps happening, and it’s just a learning experience every time. “

Demi said she has taken measures to protect herself by “removing the tags from Instagram. I can’t see what people are tagging me into. I’m pretty sure I also deleted the comments about everything. Self-preservation.”

She also said that being aware of and planning ahead for the highs and lows of life is the key.

“Something I’ve had to deal with in the past is having these really incredible experiences, like the Grammy’s or like tour or concerts or such things, and I need to be aware of, okay, I’m going to crash because my adrenaline is going the whole weekend, and then I get this performance – whether it’s great or not – my adrenaline will crash. “

Indeed, she has her Grammy performance this weekend and the Super Bowl National Anthem the following.

“It’s definitely something I’ve talked to with my team,” she said. “Such as:” Hey, we have to be careful. I can crash on Monday. Let’s take precautions. Maybe I meditate more on Monday or whatever it is. Maybe I have more therapy or support. “… It is important to plan ahead so that you are not, come after the Grammys on Monday, I am not turning my thumbs there like okay, what am I doing with my life now.”

In terms of the future, Demi said she wants to start a family in the next 10 years.

“All this is wonderful and it is beautiful and I am lucky and I am blessed and I am grateful, but I learned that if all this made you happy, I would not have ended up where I did it,” she admitted. “My success does not measure my happiness, so when I think of what makes me happy today, I think of my family, I think of my friends, I think of my team, I think of soul connections, meaningful relationships.”

Dedicated to starting a family, Demi admitted she didn’t “know what that looks like. I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but I just know I would like to do it at some point that this decade. “

Only a month before this interview took place, Demi went to church. For a long time she ‘shunned’ away because she ‘didn’t feel welcome. I also questioned my sexuality. “

She said she has found a church in Los Angeles that she believes accepts her for who she is, regardless of who she loves. It was her manager, Scooter Braun, who suggested going to church. Once there, she said she “heard God more clearly than I had heard him for a long time.”

Ultimately, Demi wants to “do more things that make me happy and worry less about success.” She said 2020 is about focusing on her relationship with herself and God.

“I tried to seek God through other experiences, whether through other relationships or substances,” she explained. “I had to realize that the God I am looking for – the God I love and the God I want to be my God – is available 24/7, always at arm’s length and constantly with me.”

