Demi Lovato says she ‘blacked out’ during the Super Bowl performance: ‘I was so excited’

Demi Lovato revealed that she was “falling out of the air” with excitement while performing the national anthem in the Super Bowl last night – a lifelong dream of hers.

On Sunday, the singer took to the field at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to perform her rendition of the national anthem for Super Bowl LIV.

After the show, Lovato told Entertainment Tonight backstage: “I don’t remember anything! I had a blackout. I was so excited.”

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Later in the evening, the 27-year-old told about her feelings on Instagram, where she thanked the NFL for the occasion.

“A dream come true”, the singer recorded a video of her singing. “Thank you for having me @NFL today !!

“The visual album from SBLIV is now available and the benefits go to Inspire Change.”

In the run-up to the night, Lovato had shared a screenshot of a 2010 tweet in which she had expressed her wish to perform the national anthem in a Super Bowl.

“One day I sing the national anthem in a Super Bowl,” is the tweet. “No dayyy …”

Lovato endorsed the tweet: “Dreams come true.”

The Anyone singer was not the only one who was proud of the performance, who only came a week after she gave her first musical performance since her 2018 overdose.

“You’re killing mom !!!” wrote Eva Longoria on Instagram, while Jeremy Scott said, “YOU. DID. WHICH.”

view more

“All my girls DOMINATE at the Super Bowl !!!” tweeted Christina Aguilera. “That is what happens when a powerful female force comes together !!!! @ddlovato @shakira @jlo.”

For the night, Lovato Zane Lowe told Apple Music’s New Music Daily that she and her team were preparing her for the adrenaline highlights of both her Grammy performance and the Super Bowl so she wouldn’t be overwhelmed.

She said: “Something I’ve had to deal with in the past is like these incredible experiences such as the Grammys or tour or concerts or things like that. And I have to be aware that, okay, I’m going to crash because my adrenaline goes all weekend and then I’m going to have this one.

“Whether it’s great or not, my adrenaline will crash because it’s Monday morning – and so it’s definitely something that, as I spoke to my team, about:” Hey, we have to be careful. “Such as:” I can crash on Monday. Let’s take precautions, maybe I meditate more on Monday, “or whatever it is.” Maybe I have more therapy or support. “

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/7

The stars of the Super Bowl rest time shone in gold and silver when they closed their performance, Shakira wore an outfit complete with a trimmed coat, crop-top, tassels and sneakers, and Jennifer Lopez in a beautiful bodysuit, with silver decorations along her leg.

Getty Images

2/7

Shakira was a vision in red when she opened the show with her song “She Wolf” from 2009, surrounded by a horde of dancers, also dressed in deep red ensembles.

Getty Images

3/7

The singer turned into a crop-top and skirt combo while performing a solo belly dance routine, before being accompanied by her dancers to sing her hit 2001 “Whenever, Wherever.”

Getty Images

4/7

Lopez started her part of the show on a pole, referring to her opening scene in that of Lorene Scafaria hustlers. The singer wore a wavy, pink skirt with a leather, cut-out, studded bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots underneath.

Getty Images

5/7

Just before she started singing her 2002 song “Jenny from the Block,” Lopez tore her pink skirt away to fully reveal her entire leather ensemble, adorned with a pair of silver, fingerless gloves.

Getty Images

6/7

Before performing an enchanting pole dancing routine, Lopez removed her black outfit to reveal a silver mirrored bodysuit underneath. She was surrounded by a series of dancers in white and silver ensembles.

Getty Images

7/7

The daughter of Lopez, the 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, appeared surprisingly during the evening of the evening and joined her mother to sing her song “Let’s Get Loud” from 1999. Lopez put a feathered American flag around her as she joined her daughter on stage, while Muñiz and the other children’s artists wore white.

Getty Images

1/7

The stars of the Super Bowl rest time shone in gold and silver when they closed their performance, Shakira wore an outfit complete with a trimmed coat, crop-top, tassels and sneakers, and Jennifer Lopez in a beautiful bodysuit, with silver decorations along her leg.

Getty Images

2/7

Shakira was a vision in red when she opened the show with her song “She Wolf” from 2009, surrounded by a horde of dancers, also dressed in deep red ensembles.

Getty Images

3/7

The singer turned into a crop-top and skirt combo while performing a solo belly dance routine, before being accompanied by her dancers to sing her hit 2001 “Whenever, Wherever.”

Getty Images

4/7

Lopez started her part of the show on a pole, referring to her opening scene in that of Lorene Scafaria hustlers. The singer wore a wavy, pink skirt with a leather, cut-out, studded bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots underneath.

Getty Images

5/7

Just before she started singing her 2002 song “Jenny from the Block,” Lopez tore her pink skirt away to fully reveal her entire leather ensemble, adorned with a pair of silver, fingerless gloves.

Getty Images

6/7

Before performing an enchanting pole dancing routine, Lopez removed her black outfit to reveal a silver mirrored bodysuit underneath. She was surrounded by a series of dancers in white and silver ensembles.

Getty Images

7/7

The daughter of Lopez, the 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, appeared surprisingly during the evening of the evening and joined her mother to sing her song “Let’s Get Loud” from 1999. Lopez put a feathered American flag around her as she joined her daughter on stage, while Muñiz and the other children’s artists wore white.

Getty Images

“And then of course the Super Bowl will happen. And that becomes really exciting. But it’s important to like, to plan ahead so that you don’t come after the Grammy’s on Monday, I’m not sitting there, as if I wriggle my thumbs like, “Okay, what am I doing with my life now?” Where do I get this from? How can I beat so high? Just be prepared. “

.