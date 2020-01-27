Demi Lovato shared the studio version of the new song “Anyone”, a song she debuted at the Grammys last night. Lovato wrote and recorded the song before being hospitalized in 2018 after an overdose. Her appearance at the Grammys marked the first time she has played since this incident. Scroll down to play the song now.

Writing about her Grammy performance, which ended with a standing ovation, Lovato wrote on Instagram: “What an incredible evening. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So moving for me. Thank you all for love, support and having shared this moment with me. I love you all. ”

Lovato was hospitalized in July 2018 following a reported overdose. Lovato had been sober for six years because of addiction to cocaine, alcohol, and Oxycontin. However, a month before the overdose, she announced that her sobriety had disappeared with the song “Sober”. His latest album, Tell me that You Love Me, was published in 2017.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jW3aJ-3SEVU [/ integrated]