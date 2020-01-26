Demi Lovato performs powerful 'Anyone' at Grammy Stage

A powerful song that got a new meaning, even for the woman who wrote it, Demi Lovato noticed that she was so overwhelmed when she had to stop in “Everyone” for a few seconds Grammys stage sunday evening.

In the silence that fell over the Staples Center in those few seconds before she collected herself and started again, you could feel the weight of the moment, but no one could anticipate how incredibly wrought and the upcoming performance would be.

There is no underestimation that this was pure emotion and full of heart, from the first soft tones to the rising peaks, while Demi no doubt shouts at the universe for her “someone,” “everyone!” To send.

When she reached the first chorus, the audience encouraged her before they were absorbed in her powerful singing and the pain that flowed through each tone and crept down her cheeks. This was without a doubt one of the most authentic moments of a night, usually filled with productions over the top.

The fact that Demi chose to express herself so intimately on such a stage is a huge explanation, not only for the power she carries, but also for the importance of the message she only discovered later when reflecting on the lyrics and her state when she started it in the world.

“This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened,” Demi told Zane Lowe New music daily on beats 1 last Friday awaiting this show. “Everything” was the 2018 overdose of Lovato and the subsequent hospitalization.

“How did no one listen to this song and think,” Let’s help this girl? “Demi said. “I even think I took it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but I clearly wasn’t. And I even listened to it and I kind of like:” Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself. “

“I feel like I was in denial, but then a part of me knew for sure what I was singing for”, which is a big part of why she chose to re-record the emotional song for the Grammys.

“It was about a week after I had been in the hospital, and I was finally awake, and I just remembered hearing the songs I just recorded and thinking,” If there is ever a moment when I come out of this “I want to sing this song,” she said.

Demi was surprised by the truth and the rawness in the lyrics of the song, with the repeating message that no one listens, even when she sings, prays. Although she is not yet ready to tell her full story, Demi finds performing this track on this stage a huge step forward for her.

“I think it took me a long time to get that far, which is a number that is so vulnerable to me on a stage for all my colleagues and colleagues and even people I look up to,” she said. “That’s pretty nerve-racking to think about.”

Only a month before this interview took place, Demi went to church. For a long time she ‘shunned’ away because she ‘didn’t feel welcome. I also doubted my sexuality. “

She said she has found a church in Los Angeles that she believes accepts her for who she is, regardless of who she loves. It was her manager, Scooter Braun, who suggested going to church. Once there, she said she “heard God more clearly than I had heard him for a long time.”

Her colleagues and her fans heard Demi Lovato loud and clear as she shook the rafters and touched hearts at the Staples Center. Her next performance will reach an even larger audience. Demi was tapped to sing the national anthem in next Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Regarding her next single, Demi promises to reveal something more about her story. ‘Everyone’ tells about her personal moment of crisis ‘just before and immediately afterwards’. Music is how she processes the depths of her soul, even if she does not know what she is doing.

But now it seems that she knows exactly where her music comes from and what it says about her and for her to hear. That in itself is a huge step forward when Demi Lovato embraces her career and her life again with new love, thoughts about family and so much to look forward to.

